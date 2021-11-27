Family ties run deep in the Hill County, especially for the owner of Ingram’s pet grooming service Wet Pawz. Melody Hernandez, who now lives and works in her grandparents’ historic home, draws strength from the memory of past generations.
“My grandma and grandpa, Mr. and Mrs. Gregorio Aleman, were migrant workers who got married a week after they met and traveled state to state until grandpa died,” Melody said. “Grandma worked with her sons two years more on the road before retiring and settling in her home. They saved up $10,000 to buy this historic house — over 65 years old — which used to be a horse-shoeing establishment.”
“They spent two months a year in their home, but most of the year lived in tents as migrant workers,” Melody continued. “Thirteen of their kids were raised in this home.”
Melody’s grandmother raised her for 16 years until she became ill. Then, Melody quit school to take care of her grandmother until she died at age 88.
She remembers her family, sometimes 30 at a time on holidays and birthdays, making tamales, barbecuing and swimming in the nearby river. Her grandma made quilts for everyone when babies were born or on holidays and instilled her Christian values in Melody.
Melody’s love for animals was apparent from an early age.
“I grew up with chickens, roosters, goats, sheep, dogs, cats, fish, hamsters, turtles, possums, ferrets, rats, ducks, parakeets, doves, pigeons and love-birds and nursed birds back to health with broken wings,” she said. “My neighbors hated my animals, and when Ingram became an official city, we weren’t allowed to have farm animals. I was so sad as I had to give them away, but I did get to see the duck’s babies, which were placed with a friend who lived on the river.”
Before she started Wet Pawz, which won a Reader’s Choice award in October 2021, she worked for another dog groomer, sold tamales, did housekeeping, home health, cashier work and worked at Walmart while taking care of her grandmother.
After her grandmother passed, Melody said she became depressed and wouldn’t leave the house. Her cousin got her into the Christian Women’s Job Corps, which helped her gain the business skills to start Wet Pawz and revived her faith.
“I finally found a job I loved and stuck to,” she said with a smile. “I live with my husband, Juan Hernandez, and a cousin I helped raise. I run the business and still live and work in grandma’s house.”
“I have been in this house 38 years,” she added. “My best friend, Alana Morris, is my assistant, and Robert Trevino and his sister, Abigail Trevino, are all a great help. My husband is so good with the animals and quit his job to help me run the business.”
“Grandma instilled in me and always said, ‘I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me,’ and that has kept me going all these years and helped me to start this business three years ago,” Melody said. “Grandma’s legacy lives on in me.”
