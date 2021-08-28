You may have noticed that downtown Kerrville looks a bit more cheery these days — and that would be thanks to some very talented artists who have transformed plain outer walls of downtown buildings into a canvas for their creative brilliance.
The murals are part of the overall intent to make Kerrville a more welcoming, accessible community. One of the leading proponents of this effort is Pint & Plow Brewing Co. owner Jeremy Walther, instrumental in forming the Kerrville Urban Trail System (KUTS), a “nonprofit grassroots effort of Kerrville businesses, organizations and city leadership.”
Walther’s philosophy is that “public art helps identify and celebrate the qualities of a place. With its abundance of diversity, culture, history, ecology and other rare qualities, Kerrville should be covered with public art.”
Employing this vision to “promote walkability, vibrancy and community through a system of independent walking/biking trails throughout Kerrville,” Walther recruited experienced muralists to transform a somewhat vanilla downtown while preserving its unique history. The result — and public response — has been positive.
Austin-based artist Bill Tavis is the genius behind two downtown murals.
The side of the NAPA Auto Parts building at the corner of Jefferson and Clay Streets now sports a mural depicting Kerrville icon Harry Dietert proudly driving his home-built “Harrymobile” (circa 1914) set against a rural background.
Tavis has been painting on walls for over a decade and “has been pursuing large-scale murals such as this for the last five years.” He did considerable research on Mr. Dietert to capture the precise mood.
“I also liked the idea of creating a mural that celebrates the history of Kerrville,” he said.
His work can also be seen across the street at Pint & Plow Brewing Co. Tavis’ unique black-and-white mural depicts “Hobo Life” dating back to the 1880s, when distressed workers created their own form of sign language. Each symbol on the mural represents a clue they left behind for those hoping to find a handout or job: “Housewife feeds for chores,” “can sleep in barn,” “mean dogs here” and dozens of additional symbols are framed for viewing, sourced from the National Cryptologic Museum. Settle in for a cold brew and see how many you can find.
Spanning the side of the Voelkel Engineering & Surveying Building at 212 Clay St. is another locally themed mural done by artists Andrew and Sarah McWilson of Hand in Hand Creative. “Regenerate,” done in subtle earthy tones and incorporating a meaningful verse, showcases two young boys shelling pecans, a scene reminiscent of life in the Hill Country.
The McWilsons explain, “It depicts two brothers sharing an ordinary moment in an extraordinary way.” Their mission was “to showcase both the connection with nature and the connection between humans that are both evident in Kerrville.”
In the courtyard of NobiliTea on Jefferson Street is a beautiful tri-mural painted by Kerrville-based Aurora Joleen Designs. The inspiration, artist Joleen Franklin says, is the Hill Country through the eyes of color. A coyote, white-tailed deer, horned owl and mountain lion in vibrant colors depict “respect for nature and the understanding that we have to live in unity with the nature around us. We must take care of the land we live on and recognize the importance of protecting the ecosystems in our beautiful Hill Country home.”
Another of Aurora Jolene Designs’ amazing murals can be seen at the rear wall of Central Texas Gun and Pawn Shop at 1217 Broadway. Commissioned by the shop’s owner, well-known local businesswoman Rachel Fitch, this mural incorporates whimsical versions of armadillo, bluebonnets, prickly pear and other local elements into a bold and beautiful tribute to the city.
As KUTS continues to evolve, the hope is to include access points to the Guadalupe River. One dramatic mural is already in place at the rear of Riverside Nature Center. Artist Russell Cushman of Navasota, Texas, created a showy free-standing mural that depicts a fierce rainstorm over the divide in western Kerr County. It’s definitely worth a visit to see.
There are other murals throughout the city, but now that we’ve given you a teaser, it’s time for you to explore the downtown area and discover the murals not described here. Each is a treasure and a tribute to Kerrville’s heritage. Walther’s vision to energize our community is enriching our lives. He and his team of dedicated volunteers are making downtown more attractive, walkable and meaningful. As Walther puts it, “Imagining a town without public art is like imagining a town without trees — who wants to be there?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.