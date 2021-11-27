It’s the most wonderful time of the year, full of Christmas spirit, the holidays, the season of cheer, the season of giving. No matter what it is called, is there any time more extravagantly celebrated, anticipated and planned for? Christmas is shining and special, and its call of good will toward men goes out unto all the world.
I had the opportunity of learning about what Christmas really means from Pastor Frank Pullin, of Kerrville’s Western Hills Baptist Church, who helped unwrap the gift of this special season.
“I love Christmas, and in our home, I do most of the decorating,” Pullin said with a smile, adding he and his wife, Rosemary, always decorate their tree together. The couple has made the Hill Country their home since 1986, and Pullin has served at Western Hills for 15 years.
Each year, as he strings the Christmas lights, he remembers something his father told him that has stayed with him:
“He said that the white lights resemble Christ’s purity; red, his blood; and blue, his royalty. This has always steered me from thinking of Christmas any other way,” Pullin said.
“We taught our own children to always remember that Christmas is about Jesus giving of himself. Jesus came wrapped up in love like a gift. At Christmas, remember that there is the Gift and the Gift Giver. We celebrate the birth of Christ at Christmas because God loved us so much that Jesus came into the world.”
“In our family and in our church family, we celebrate Christ’s birth,” Pullin continued. “It is a time of getting together, attending a special candlelight service and enjoying the Advent candles leading up to Christmas. Families gather, and church families get together. In our home with our family, we have a tradition of reading the Christmas story, and we share about the year. In the Bible, Paul called him ‘the unspeakable gift’ and John lays it out this way in his gospel - ‘In him was life; and the life was the light of men’. Christmas should, especially through the church, shine the light on him. We should step back from the world and celebrate the coming of our Savior.”
Western Hills Baptist Church is at 2010 Goat Creek Road, Kerrville. Sunday services are at 10:45 a.m. both in person and streamed online. The Christmas Cantata “What Christmas Really Means” will be at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 12.
Julie Robinson considers herself an “almost” native of Kerrville, having spent childhood summers here visiting grandparents. Julie is inspired by and loves to paint the beautiful scenes she sees in Kerrville and surrounding areas. She holds a BA in Liberal Studies from California State University Northridge.
