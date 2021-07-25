Kerrville teacher Mary Johnson uses many tools to instill a love of learning and music in her students.
On one recent morning, the sound of the “William Tell Overture” filled her small classroom at Starkey Elementary School, but her students weren’t sitting at their desks, listening passively. Knowing the young children need daily outlets for their pent-up energy, Johnson tries to get them engaged and doing something kinetic and fun in her classes, whether it’s folk dancing, playing African drums and boomwhackers, or manipulating a parachute — which they were doing recently.
Johnson, gripping an edge of the parachute along with her students, led them in manipulating the fabric in time with the changes to the form of the overture. The children followed her lead enthusiastically.
Teaching elementary-age children necessarily involves a lot of games, she said.
“Games that teach things — that’s how children learn,” Johnson said.
She frequently learns new teaching techniques and classroom management skills, the latter of which can involve her spontaneously breaking into song when the kids get too unruly.
“Yoohoo, what do you do?” she sings, and this gets their attention.
“Listen and watch, listen and watch you,” they respond.
— By Sean Batura —
Johnson learned that trick at a workshop, and she’s always keen on reading up on new teaching methods or attending seminars.
“Anything I can go to where I can learn more techniques for classroom management — you can never learn too much in classroom management,” she said.
Another way Johnson grabs the attention of wayward students is by playing the piano in her classroom — which is not necessarily a normal thing to see a music teacher do anymore, as most music teachers these days aren’t highly proficient in piano. They don’t need to be, as music-teacher programs give people a knowledge of a wide variety of instruments, not a high degree of proficiency. But before Johnson obtained her music teacher certification, she was a piano major in college.
“When I think they’re getting a little out of hand, I sit down and start playing some jazz,” Johnson said.
She plays “Happy Birthday” for her students on the piano as well, and after playing that traditional tune, she repeats it in a jazz style. The birthday girl or boy has the option to just listen, or they can stand up and dance, and the rest of the class mimics the dance — Johnson recommends the twist.
Another important trick she’s learned as a teacher is deceptively simple: learn all the children’s names.
“I think that knowing their name is probably one of the most important things I can say about teaching music,” Johnson said. “It’s real important that you know their names; I play games to learn their names. You can teach music ’til you’re blue in the face, but they’ll know how you made them feel more than what you taught them — if you made them feel special, if you knew their names.”
Even at 69 years old, Johnson still remembers a music teacher who made her feel special when she was in elementary school: Velmaline Hunter, who taught in Hawkins, Texas, which is east of Dallas and just west of Longview. Hunter would sit her students down in a U shape around a piano for a “personality singing class.”
“We’d dress in formal gowns and she sat at the piano, and she would say ‘Mary had a red dress,’ and I’d get up and sing when she played,” Johnson recalled.
Johnson said she can still see Hunter in her mind’s eye “sitting at the piano bench, laughing and singing.”
“That’s probably what instilled for me the love of music, the love of elementary music,” Johnson said.
Keeping young children on task takes a lot of energy, and Johnson said she does get tired by the end of the workday.
“Caffeine helps,” she said wryly. “If you’re doing something you love, you’ll have the energy for it,” she added.
Kerrville ISD appears to keep its music teachers well-equipped.
“One thing about Starkey is that I am so blessed to have so many kinds of instruments,” Johnson said.
“I’m not going to lie: teaching’s hard,” Johnson said. “Starkey’s a very positive place to come to school to work. The specialist team, the music, art, PE and computer (teachers), we just have a great team to work with. It’s hard work, and some days you walk out and think, ‘Oh, can I go back tomorrow?’ but for the most part it’s a wonderful place to work.”
Before coming to work at Starkey, Johnson taught in Comfort, Leander, Lake Travis and elsewhere. She started teaching 24 years ago, and has been a church musician for nearly five decades.
Her husband of 48 years is a retired minister who plays piano and sings in local nursing homes, and she plans on doing that with him when she retires for good.
Johnson came to Kerrville about five years ago to be with her daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren, she said.
“Mary Johnson has an energy that is infectious and inspiring to both students and staff,” said Starkey Elementary Principal Jenna Wentrcek. “She helps all students to love music, and strives to help each and every child participate and connect with her activities in new and different ways. Mary Johnson truly loves our Starkey Scorpions and treats every student as her own.”
