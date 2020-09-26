The longhorn has become synonymous with Texas history and pride. Growing up, when I would travel outside of the state, I was often asked things like: do you have a horse, a longhorn, a ranch, an oil well? Are you surrounded by bluebonnets? People see these things as a part of who we are as Texans. The funny thing is, apart from being surrounded by bluebonnets in the spring, I have none of these things. However, we as a family have the honor of the Texas longhorn being a part of our family history. My husband, Greg Richards, is the great-nephew of Milby Butler — the man credited with breeding what is known today as the Texas longhorn.
The George Washington Butler family came by ox train as pioneers to live between Houston and Galveston in 1855. Milby was 9 at the time. They lived in the grassy lowlands of Texas. It is believed that they were the first family to settle in the area that would later be known as League City. George served as postmaster in League City and as Galveston County’s commissioner for six years. He also built the very first school in League City on his own land to be used by his children and neighbors.
George was a lifelong cattleman credited with bringing Brahman cattle to Texas around 1883. Despite George’s encouragement of his sons to pursue other careers, being a cattleman was in his son Milby’s blood.
About 1908, the OT cattle brand was passed on to Milby from his father. The “OT” brand is one of the most famous cattle brands in Texas history; it covers hundreds of thousands of longhorns. George Washington Butler, was actually called “Mr. Otee.”
Milby was born Jan. 31, 1889, and died Oct. 16, 1971, and was one of six children. His sister, Mary Butler Singletary, was Greg’s great-grandmother.
Back in 1923, Milby developed the strain of the now iconic Texas longhorn, often referred to as the “True Texas Longhorn.” The double twist in the horns of the females of this breed are one of the most distinct and widely known characteristics of the Butler longhorn. Milby always carefully handpicked his cows and the sire bull that he believed would yield the best length and double corkscrew. He always used white and roan bulls to sire with. The herd was originally red and brown, but as a result of breeding white bulls to solid cows, the color became mostly white with red ears. They were considered to be larger in frame than most other southeast Texas cattle.
His identifiable line of Butler longhorns can be traced back in an unbroken bloodline to the native big horned cattle of East Texas and the Texas Gulf Coast. In 1960, his longhorn bull “Classic” sold for $1 million at the Houston Livestock show.
“You can study longhorns all of your life,” Milby once said, “but you can never truly know the animals. I just like the cattle and respect them; I don’t claim to know a lot about longhorns.” Despite his claim to not be an expert, he is widely known as the most influential breeder in the history of the longhorn.
At the beginning of the 20th century, the longhorns were on the verge of extinction. Thanks to the efforts of seven pioneer breeders and a wildlife refuge, they are flourishing again today. The Butler breeders of today are helping to carry on this iconic tradition for future generations.
The Butler family donated the first mascot, Bevo, to the University of Texas in 1958.
They were also tasked with supplying the herd of cattle needed in the filming of the 1960 version of “The Alamo,” starring John Wayne as Davy Crockett. They used a herd of longhorn but, as a joke, slipped one zebu, a hump-backed species originating in South Asia, into the herd. She can be seen among her long-horned compatriots in one of the scenes.
