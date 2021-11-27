The holidays serve up pretty good gifts, everything from drummers drumming to a partridge in a pear tree, but sometimes we want something sweet at Christmas. Although we joyously sing the “12 Days of Christmas,” there was nothing at all sweet included. That nostalgic true love gave pipers, lords, ladies, drummers, swans, hens, geese, birds, doves, maids and a partridge, but here’s a little riddle for you: The gifts all have something in common besides not being sweet. Did you guess? All of the true love’s gifts except the fabulous five gold rings are living, breathing and active. Since we can’t depend on old songs for sweet Christmas ideas, here is a list sprinkled with just a tidbit of history and locations nearby to get some of the very best sweet things this Christmas.
Emma + Ollie
607 S Washington St., Fredericksburg
830-383-1013 • www.Emmaolliefbg.com
Kanelbulle — “kanel” cinnamon, and “bulle” bubble — began sweetening up Sweden a long time ago. It’s today’s cinnamon bun or cinnamon roll, which to be good must be fresh and soft and gooey and flavorful. To find the best one around, they all had to be tasted, which is not as fun as you might think. So, good thing the legwork is now done so you can just go and get it. The best ones are at Emma and Ollie and are served fresh, warm and heavenly, just like Aunt Emma and Grandma Ollie once made them.
Fredericksburg Fudge
178 Industrial Loop, Fredericksburg
830-997-2133 • www.fbgfudge.com
Due to the decreasing cost of sugar in the late 1880s, a favorite American invention became very popular for gift giving. It may have gotten its name when the ingredients for a recipe for caramels was “fudged,” creating this wonderful treat. It may just be the top sweet gift given during today’s holiday season. Fredericksburg Fudge is the best fudge around, and they have been doing it for 40 years now. So happy 40th anniversary! And, they are still making many different flavors of fudge as well as candies. Their most popular fudge is still the milk chocolate pecan. They moved their location in 2019 from Main Street into a cute little house across from Fort Martin Scott.
Bumdoodler’s
1312 Broadway, Kerrville
830-315-2867 • www.bumdoodlers.com
An American invention in the early 1870s, cream cheese was born from a mistake involving neufchâtel cheese. It didn’t take too long after that for its resulting creamiest cheesecake to begin to be served and loved. Bumdoodler’s of Kerrville makes the creamiest and most delicious cheesecake in the area. They serve sandwiches and soup, too, but, by their name it’s hard to tell that they also have a spectacular bakery that is churning out breads, pies stacked with meringue, cookies and cheesecake. Their list of other desserts served is long. And they have a drive-thru.
Wild Flour Bakery at Cafe at the Ridge
13439 S. Ranch Road 783
830-896-0420 • www.shopsattheridge.com
Holiday love is found in this top comfort food, which actually got its start in England. It’s the apple pie. And the best one found nearby is baked by Tami Clark of Wild Flour Bakery at Cafe at the Ridge. She is excited to serve this pie after years of trying to make the best one and has been serving it for a year now. It’s a delicious feast, measuring in at 5 inches tall.
Your Home Kitchen
The best cookies are always homemade, preferably right out of the oven and made by someone who knows your favorite. My family loves Chocolate Crinkles, a recipe from Betty Crocker’s Cooky Book. Another one of the holiday recipes I make from that same cookbook is Holiday Fruit Drops. My family calls them fruitcake cookies, which brings me to a sweet historical ending — the subject of the despised, ridiculed and I hope not-forever-canceled fruitcake. It’s a reputation difficult to undo since its mass production mail order status at the beginning of the 20th century turned out dry and tasteless cakes. The fruitcake, if made well, has an incredible moistness and flavor from the colorful candied fruit, nuts and sprinkles of brandy.
