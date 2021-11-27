Santa Claus is coming to town, chestnuts are roasting on an open fire – and traditional cold adult beverages are replaced with seasonal favorites like warm eggnog, buttered rum and others to make your holiday spirit go, “Yum!”
Kristin Aljoe, an aspiring Hill Country mixologist, said she loves warm drinks because they mean it’s finally the time of year when it’s cool outside. Plus, she added, they provide relief when you have a sore throat – always helpful during allergy season.
Aljoe noted that traditional eggnog is one favorite recipe at this time of year. You can also add some eggnog to your coffee – a delicious treat, though Aljoe doesn’t recommend having it before bed!
Another of her favorite drinks is buttered rum.
“I love a good buttered rum,” Aljoe said. “Plus, there’s something created by the Shaker and Spoon team that’s called the ‘Hoolio’ – it’s very similar to a buttered rum but uses coffee instead of hot water.”
Shaker and Spoon is a subscription box for beginning home bartenders that can be ordered here.
Aljoe also enjoys making hot toddies, which are simply whiskey and hot water, flavored with honey and lemon.
More specifically, it’s made with an ounce of whiskey, a tablespoon of honey, two teaspoons of fresh lemon juice and three-quarters of a cup of
hot water. It can be garnished with a cinnamon stick and lemon wedge.
“It originated as a way to calm a sore throat,” Aljoe said, adding that it works well for this purpose.
She also likes to make her toddies with spiced apple cider in lieu of some of the water.
“Also, a little whipped cream on top is always a good touch,” she said.
Aljoe advised other aspiring mixologists to search for new recipes on Pinterest.
“I usually have to have an idea of what I’m looking for first when I go there,” she said. “Like, I was specifically curious about what a hot toddy was, so that’s what I searched. You could also search by a specific ingredient, but that can sometimes get overwhelming.”
For those hoping to learn more about a specific ingredient, she recommends they purchase “Difford’s Guide to Cocktails” by Simon Difford.
“It’s a great go-to for recipes,” Aljoe said.
She mentioned that the Facebook page for Shaker and Spoon is where she got her start with home-crafted cocktails – so a subscription box could be a great gift idea for the home bartender friend or family member in your life.
Some party tricks for making drinks for large groups include making buttered rum in bulk in a Crock-Pot – or, Aljoe added, pre-making spiced butter to use in individual servings.
Hot drinks are a welcome seasonal departure from traditional cold drinks, Aljoe added.
“Who doesn’t enjoy an excuse to put a little rum in their coffee?” she said. “I love the flavors of fall, like cloves, cinnamon and brown sugar, year-round. I figure it’s the same as someone wanting a mimosa for breakfast – I just prefer something warm, spicy and reminiscent of fall.”
