In an effort to keep children safe from COVID-19, isolation and screen time became their playmates. TV-time expanded, cellphones and tablets became school supplies, Zoom meetings filled their schedules, and classrooms became virtual. But for many, this new environment has been stressful, which in turn opened the door to anxiety and depression, not to mention obesity and diabetes. As we all take steps to come out of hibernation and return to what some are calling the “new normal,” our kids need a lot of TLC. While it would be nice to flip a switch, we can’t just put the stress away like we do our winter coats. Our transition into a different routine takes a little more work. How can we make that easier, not only for ourselves but for our children?
#1 Understand the problems that stress can cause
At the same time the CDC was promoting masks and social distancing, they also acknowledged those measures “can make us feel isolated and lonely and can increase stress and anxiety.” Their website lists a host of problems that stress can cause:
- Feelings of fear, anger, sadness, worry, numbness or frustration
- Changes in appetite, energy, desires and interests
- Difficulty concentrating and making decisions
- Difficulty sleeping or nightmares
- Physical reactions, such as headaches, body pains, stomach problems and skin rashes
- Worsening of chronic health issues
- Worsening of mental health
- Increased use of tobacco, alcohol and other substances
So, while we were desperately trying to avoid one disease, we increased our exposure to a host of health issues that, if left unaddressed, can be just as deadly.
#2 Learn the importance of stress management
Studies have shown that healthier kids grow to be healthier adults and that the mental health of children is strongly connected to their parents’ mental health. We are all familiar with the airline safety instructions to “put your oxygen mask on first, then assist your child.” While that sounds selfish on the surface, it’s clear that we can’t help someone else to breathe if we are struggling for air ourselves. So, learning to cope with stress in a healthy way can then help you enable your family members to become more resilient.
#3 Discover healthy ways to cope with and reduce stress
• TAKE TECHNOLOGY BREAKS
Have everyone put their phones in a basket during mealtime. Put on some music to encourage more “real world” activities around the house. When you do check your phone, switch to black-and-white mode, which has been shown to reduce usage. Replace the habit of checking your phone with getting a drink of water or stretching.
• PROVIDE LOTS OF FREE TIME
Sure, they might complain, “there’s nothing to do,” but boredom can force children to use their imagination and create their own amusements.
• MAKE SURE TO GET OUTDOORS
Sunshine and fresh air are nutrients for us all. Playing in the backyard can lead to the welcome sounds of laughing, shouting and singing. Watch their faces light up when you come outside and join in the fun!
• TAKE CARE OF YOUR BODY
University of Otago researchers in New Zealand found three healthy behaviors that were predictive of good mental health and well-being among young adults: sleep quality, sleep quantity and physical activity.
Learn more about what The American Heart Association recommends in terms of daily movement for kids below.
- Be Active: Kids should be active throughout the day. Replace sedentary behavior with activity whenever possible.
- Go Play: Encourage preschool-age children (ages 3-5) to engage in active play as well as structured movement. A good goal is about 3 hours per day of a variety of activities (light, moderate and vigorous).
- Learn & Grow: Kids who are active have better bone health, physical ﬁtness, brain function, attention and academic performance. They stay at a healthier weight and have fewer symptoms of depression.
- Fit in 60+: School-age kids and teens (ages 6-17) should try to get at least 60 minutes per day of moderate- to vigorous-intensity activity. It can be broken up into shorter sessions throughout the day.
- Live Healthy: Keep kids active at home and at school. Support physical education, walkable communities and safe places to play. Their future health depends on it. Sit less and move more. Learn more here.
