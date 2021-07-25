It’s suitably named. Moon Shadow Haven in Mountain Home pays testament to each brilliant moon that casts its spell over gently rolling peaks and bluffs overlooking the glistening waters of Johnson Creek. Jim Adams and Jane Reed Adams’ newly opened wedding and event center is positioned perfectly for storybook weddings bathed in the grandeur of nature.
The entire 17-acre complex is steeped not only in beauty but in history. It’s had quite a storied background, including being part of the Spanish Trail, an encampment site for Texas Rangers, a post office in the 1920s and a commercial retreat in the 1930s called Mountain Home Cottages. For decades, families made it an annual ritual to vacation here, and trickle-down generations followed suit. To this day, many former guests recall fond memories of clean mountain air, a beautiful river to fish on, campfires, picnics and hiking. It was this idyllic atmosphere that drew Jane and Jim into making it their own in 2007. In recent years, an ongoing dream became a reality. “We envisioned that one day we would build a wedding venue that would be a warm and inviting place for couples to start their lives by celebrating with loved ones.”
Jane and Jim hired Micah Morgan, a building contractor from Boerne, as their own contractor to renovate and put their own stamp on the modern re-do. The finished project evidently suited Micah because, on May 21, 2021, his own daughter’s wedding was the first one held at Moon Shadow Haven. Ironically, Jane discovered that years ago, during a stint as OB/GYN in The Woodlands area, she delivered a baby girl to a couple who lived north of Houston — and that baby girl grew up to become their very first bride — Micah’s daughter!
The finished venue, which had a grand opening the first weekend of June, is Instagram-perfect.
The grand reception lodge features a 4,000-square-foot hall that lends itself well for rehearsal dinners as well as the ceremony and reception for up to 250 guests. Sweeping raftered ceilings, an inside and an outside limestone fireplace and neutral walls set the stage for any décor desired. A catering kitchen, well-equipped bar, dance floor and bride-and-groom dressing suites are much appreciated amenities. The lodge’s outside deck with full bar and large-screen TV was designed as an ideal gathering place for guests after the ceremony and before the reception. Of course, those beautiful views of Johnson Creek are mesmerizing anytime, especially at sunset.
Since Jim’s background is as a systems engineer at Compaq, his mastery of AV technology led to state-of-the-art touches including a wide electric screen that can be used with a rear laser projector. A beautiful area of cleared grounds backed by woods and creek views can also be used if couples prefer outdoor nuptials.
Five on-site cabins may accommodate wedding guests – or be rented out separately through Airbnb. Each are tastefully appointed and include a large deck overlooking the creek, furnished kitchen and bathroom with shower. The main house features one master and two guest bedrooms and 1½ baths, perfect for pre-nuptial arrivals or blissful honeymoons. In total, there is lodging for 24 people. Hammocks, spaces to grill out, a gas fire pit and tons of wildlife add to the appeal of this tranquil natural setting.
Word of mouth is helping drive business to Moon Shadow Haven, as are wedding shows and reviews from popular wedding sites including The Wedding Wire and The Knot.
Moon Shadow Haven has much to offer for couples seeking a destination wedding. Additions are in the works: A climate-controlled chapel is on their radar and is something the Adamses see as another enticement for their wedding parties.
Jane and Jim are happy to arrange a tour for anyone seeking a perfect spot for their wedding. Engaged couples are invited to an open house to meet vendors from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 25. RSVP to moonshadowhaven@gmail.com. Names of preferred vendors, including photographers, videographers and caterers, will be supplied upon request.
“We want each guest to leave here with wonderful memories,” Jane says. “Whether you come for a wedding celebration or just want to rent a cabin for a relaxing retreat, we’re confident you’ll love Moon Shadow Haven.”
