While the holiday season sometimes veers off course into overspending, over-committing and overeating, it can also be a time filled with generosity and service to others. We often make year-end donations to our favorite charities and consider volunteer opportunities for the many worthwhile causes in our area.
I’d like to highlight one organization that I’m passionate about and that has given me back more than I will ever put into it: Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Texas Hill Country.
What is the Big Brothers Big Sisters program?
BBBS is a unique organization that matches adult mentors (Bigs) with children facing adversity (Littles) and then supports them in forming a positive relationship that has a direct and lasting effect. The national program has been in place for over 100 years, and we have a chapter right here in the Texas Hill Country.
What are the benefits?
Big Brothers Big Sisters is an evidence-based program that has shown impressive statistics. Vulnerable kids are tackling challenges today such as poverty, single parent homes, academic struggles, substance abuse and juvenile delinquency.
Based on research from The Search Institute, Littles are 46% less likely to use drugs, 27% less likely to start drinking, 52% less likely to skip school, and 33% less likely to hit someone. A 20-year UT study showed that 87% of Littles graduated from high school or earned a GED.
How do matches begin?
Littles are referred to the program by their parents or teachers. Most come from single parent homes, while some have a relative that is incarcerated. Bigs can be individuals or couples over the age of 18. Once they apply, BBBS will take them through the process of training and interview to determine their interests and preferences so that they can match them with someone compatible. A background check and references are completed on the volunteer. Once matched, BBBS supports the volunteer and family throughout the life of the match.
What do you do together?
The best way I know how to give you more insight is through personal example. Caitlin’s mother, Teri, nominated her for the program when she was 10. Caitlin’s father was uninvolved in her life, her sister was busy in high school, and her brother had some special needs, so Teri’s time was understandably stretched thin.
I signed up to be a Big after hearing about the program in three different settings, which turns out to be a magic number with many volunteers in terms of making that initial commitment.
We hit it off at our initial meeting! We left there to get ice cream at Dairy Queen and then she asked to see my family’s business, The Center for Fitness, which happened to be near her house.
For the first few years, I would pick her up after school on Mondays, and we’d spend an hour or two working out, running errands or doing projects at the fitness center. She liked updating our bulletin boards and organizing our office supply cabinet. I attended her school concerts, she taught me how to text, and we found we both like to sing in the car! We talked about healthy food choices and made homemade granola for snacks.
Bigs are not encouraged or expected to spend a lot of money on their Littles, but when Caitlin got involved in track, I bought her a good pair of athletic shoes and have continued to replace them as she grows up.
When Caitlin got busier in high school, we changed our meetings from weekly to two to three times a month, depending on her schedule. I attended her AFJROTC events and was proud to see her rise to the rank of Cadet Lieutenant Colonel her senior year. We celebrated birthdays with each other’s families, went on outings to San Antonio, and attended local events such as Easter Fest and the Chalk Festival. We volunteered at BBBS fundraisers and worked at the Children’s Exploration Zone at the Texas Arts and Crafts Fair. Sometimes we just walked on the River Trail or went to Chick-fil-A or NobiliTea.
Spending time doing regular things allowed opportunities for everyday topics to bubble up: body image, relationships with school friends, job applications and college decisions.
My husband, Charles, also signed up to volunteer in the program, which is a great option for many to serve as a Big Couple. The three of us like to spend time together, and Caitlin’s entire family has looked to him for guidance on car maintenance and appliance repairs.
Charles and Caitlin have a tradition of shopping for family Christmas gifts together. He’s taught her how to save money and makes sure she knows how to check her oil and tire pressure. Charles and I agree that it was the best decision we’ve ever made to become Bigs, and we pinch ourselves at how blessed we are to have Caitlin in our lives.
Caitlin, now a sophomore at Texas A&M, shares that we’ve helped her improve her communication skills, make healthy lifestyle choices and figure out what to do in the future. She appreciates that we’ve been with her and her family through the highs and the lows of life.
How can you get involved?
The greatest need is for Bigs! More women volunteer for the program than men, and there are more boys on the waiting list than girls, so there’s a greater need for male volunteers. BBBS is also looking for board members and, of course, donations. These funds go to support matches right here in the Hill Country. Contact Rianne Sykes-Wenske at 830-777-7476 for more information.
