Jeaton Euler is an Educational Diagnostician for the Kerrville Independent School District, and she is the one who identifies, assesses and works with students who have learning disabilities. It is her job to sort through the many challenges some students face in receiving a quality education.
“I knew early on that this was what I wanted to do,” Euler related. “I started out in special education and struggled for years with the programs available to me. Basically, I just like helping kids.”
Her background of raising four children could only help with her work experience, but Euler also spent time with several organizations, including the Hill Country Youth Ranch, and that experience taught her that not every child can be slotted into the same special education program.
“Each child is different, and I enjoy the struggle to get them placed where they need to be,” Euler said. “My biggest joy, after struggling for years and years, is to see a student finally be able to succeed and overcome their own challenges.”
Euler studied at Texas Tech University, earning her bachelor's degree in multidisciplinary studies in 2012 and her master’s degree in special education in 2017. She is married to a retired firefighter, Kenneth, and they have four children between ages 23 and 29.
Now, to add to her hectic schedule, Euler has a new granddaughter who takes up much of her free time.
“She is one of my hobbies now,” Euler said, “along with crafting and reading. Otherwise, I work.”
She and her husband came to Kerrville in 2004 from the Edinburg and Pharr area of South Texas and have never regretted the change.
“I like it a lot. It’s a great place to raise children, and Kerrville is a small town in a lot of ways,” said Euler.
When asked about her biggest success as a diagnostician, Euler’s answer was immediate:
“There was a young man with a very high IQ, but autistic. With care and support, along with the right programs, over the years in school he has seen lots of progress. That's what I love about my work,” said Euler.
She is looking forward to the coming school year and working with her team of associates, who between them cover students from pre-kindergarten all the way to high school. Lindsay Conklin, elementary and middle schools, and Katie Dorsey, early childhood, along with a new associate to the team this year, will be assessing students to move them into whatever program they might need to have a successful education experience.
The 504 Plan, an important aspect to Euler’s job, is a part of the Rehabilitation Act, developed to ensure that children with disabilities receive accommodations that will facilitate academic success and access to the learning environment.
“While a 504 Plan is normally a good way to identify a student’s special education needs, the program was recently widened, allowing more students into traditional special education. Early identification is the key to getting the student on the right path, and now many students who were left out are being included through the changes in the 504 program into special education instead. I think that is just wonderful,” said Euler.
