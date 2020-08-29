Bibi is waiting to be adopted. She is a beautiful line back dun mare estimated to be 15 years old. This former roping horse loves kids and is ready right now to go to a loving home.
Capt. Nemo is a gentle sorrel that is close to 20 years old. He may not be rideable but would make a great pasture pet.
And then there’s Mio, a 15-year-old blind palomino who is unable to be adopted. All are currently living the good life in a safe environment out at the Hill Country Horse Rescue in Pipe Creek.
Each of the equine residents of Hill Country Horse Rescue has a story, and each is fortunate to be there. Thanks to the dedicated team at this rescue operation, these animals are carefully tended, nourished and loved. The operation was founded in 1986 and sits on 22 acres just off Texas 16 in a sprawling complex that includes an outdoor round pen, multiple paddocks and a 24-stall barn.
Principals to the rescue are President Carole Gage, Vice President Jim Otten and Secretary/Treasurer Kristina Walker. All three have a passionate love of horses, so in 2019, when the opportunity presented itself to take over the rescue from its original owners, they jumped right in. Carole, who has worked with horses all her life, says they embraced the need to provide aid for abused or neglected horses and ultimately find new homes for as many as possible.
The need is there. According to a 2017 Economic Impact Study by The American Horse Council Foundation, there are 767,000 horses but slightly over 50 registered horse rescue operations in Texas.
The Hill Country Horse Rescue shelters around 20 horses at any given time, but at present, they house 26.
People in need find them most often by word of mouth, social media or their website. Horses come to them from an 80-mile radius, mostly from owners no longer able to care for them, those who move away or have kids who no longer have an interest. On occasion, they receive seized horses from the sheriff’s department due to animal cruelty cases.
To run a busy operation like this takes time, energy and considerable dollars. The owners jointly run the facility with the assistance of one full-time employee and numerous volunteers. The call is out for more volunteers, especially barn workers, horse caregivers to groom and to trim hooves, and experienced horse trainers. They also need help from those able to repair and maintain their numerous buildings.
The cost for hay and grain alone is staggering, so donations are always very much appreciated. For those wanting to help and have more interaction, a pony may be sponsored for $25 or a horse for $50. Horse adoptions are $500 and require an in-depth interview and several visits to ensure a good fit. The most frequent adoption requests are currently for a saddle horse or a horse fit for a young rider.
The Hill Country Horse Rescue, a nonprofit 501(3)(c) organization, prides itself on the extraordinary care given to its animals to ensure they are comfortable and well nourished.
Carol says, “Our ultimate goal is to find homes for all the horses; however, we have several that, of necessity, are permanent residents.”
They also provide education on care and feeding to owners of older horses to avoid the need for seizure.
