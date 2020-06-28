Most of us know that fitness is important and has many benefits, but did you know it has been a national priority for years?
The President’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition has roots back to the 1940s. Its purpose is to “engage, educate, and empower all Americans to adopt a healthy lifestyle that includes regular physical activity and good nutrition.” It is part of the Office of Public Health and Science, an agency of the United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).
How did it get started?
During the 1940s, the American Medical Association and the National Committee on Physical Fitness promoted physical health.
A few years later, Hans Kraus and Sonja Weber, doctors at New York Presbyterian Hospital, set out to assess the fitness of school-age children with the Kraus-Weber Test, a fitness test comprising six simple movements that took 90 seconds:
- A sit-up with knees bent and feet planted
- A sit-up with legs extended and not bent
- Raising feet while lying on the back
- Raising head, chest and shoulders off the ground while lying on the stomach
- Raising legs off the ground while lying on the stomach
- Touching the floor without bending knees
Bonnie Prudden then used these movements in her newly formed conditioning class, discovering that new students failed the test at 58% while the students who had been exercising in her program failed at only 8%. She went on to test thousands of children and found a U.S. failure rate of 56% compared to 8% in Europe.
Upon learning this news, President Dwight D. Eisenhower was concerned enough that he called for the formation of the President’s Council on Youth Fitness, with Cabinet-level status, which started a national testing program, known today as the Presidential Youth Fitness Program.
What does it look like today?
The original movement tests for children have been replaced over the years with:
- pushup
- curl up
- sit and reach
- pacer test (running laps)
- squats
Click here for a modification of the school-based Presidential Youth Fitness Program. Videos of each exercise are included, along with standards to compare boys and girls by age group. The website is set up so that the whole family can do these together — which is what these presidents have been trying to accomplish all along!
