In today’s culture of Western wear turned high fashion, we often forget the real heart of the dusty, historical cowboy lore. Our social feeds are saturated with models in wide-brimmed hats and flared pant legs, all of which were mass produced in machines thousands of miles away from the American fields their history once walked. The delicate art of hat shaping, the meaning behind belt buckle size and the true antiquity of a boot’s faded wear are traditions lost in the commonplace felt cowboy hats you can purchase at any costume store.
But in one shop, deep in the heart of the Hill Country, the real history remains.
As a transplant to the big cities of this state, I stepped into Texas Jack Wild West Outfitter, and the deep, enveloping smell of leather took me right back to my family’s tack room. Growing up in a small rural town on a dairy north of Fresno, I’m flooded with memories of treating our horse saddles alongside my mother. The feel of the leather, the intentionality of the buckle shapes, the weight of the seat — I’m flooded with memories of preparing to ride.
It’s a shocking contrast to the bustle of Main Street Fredericksburg. It’s crowded with tourists in Texas flag T-shirts and visors trying to find the right cowboy-themed keychain to commemorate the trip. You really remember the state you’re in; one step into Texas Jacks and you see a beautifully curated wall of guns. I’m reminded of the first time I held a rifle learning gunmanship with my father in the back fields of our property.
I’m greeted by co-owners Jamie and Bryce Wayt, a duo that’s hard to forget. Maybe it’s their style or confidence in the way they wear their hats. They’re the kind of unique couple you see walking through the grocery store that makes you think about the last time you wore an outfit that made you feel invincible. What I knew right away for certain was that the undercurrent of this outfitter is passion. You can feel it pulse through the conversation across the table, across the store really — a true respect and love they have for this shop.
“We identify with the vitality of the American Western heritage,” Jamie said. “And the riff of new age rock’ n’ roll,” adds Bryce. Bryce Wayt compares his style to Porter Wagner, an American country music singer. You can feel a love of culture and a drive to share those interesting, one-of-a-kind pieces with the world.
The couple, dressed almost exclusively in black with touches of old-timey flare, pose in front of the portrait of a man the store’s history is rooted in.
John Burwell “Texas Jack” Omohundro lived a story that far exceeds the Hollywood tales we’ve seen recreated for TV. Consummate plainsman and scout during the Civil War, Jack fought Comanches and outlaws throughout Texas, leading longhorn herds across the state. A true American cowboy, he became friends with names of those you might recognize from Western classics: “Wild Bill” Hickok, Ned Buntline and “Buffalo Bill” Cody. He ran campaigns against the Sioux and Cheyenne, guided notables on prairie hunts, and was praised for his expert marksmanship.
In the 1870s, the group explored the world, performing the Wild West Traveling Show simultaneously becoming the first traveling celebrities. After a life of adventure and wild living, Texas Jack died of consumption in the mining boomtown of Leadville, Colorado, in the summer of 1880. Texas Jack Wild West Outfitter was built to honor the breed of men to which Texas Jack belonged.
Today, Jamie and Bryce keep alive the richness of the store’s history in honor of what Jamie’s parents have built before them back in 1993. It is a surprising blend of traditional, good ol’ country cowboy and modern, not your grandpa’s fringe wear. Run with the same trail-blazing spirit as its historical namesake, you can see a tip of the hat to Western tradition (imagine elk, deer, antelope and buffalo heads lining the walls) and a modern millennial flat lay.
It’s the premier cowboy action superstore. Somewhat of a collector’s dream and widely known as a destination shop that brings you back to the 1800s outfitters, the inventory is a reflection of a forgotten era. Taking in all 5,000 square feet of the store is like recalling a fond, distant memory. Growing up, I always felt like I had one foot in the forgotten plains and the other in our fast-paced modern era. I remember sitting next to my Gramps at a gathering of the Cowboy Culture Committee, a group of real-life cowboys who collected once a month to celebrate their historical culture. When I close my eyes, I can feel the warmth of the room, surrounded by laughter and big spirits, and I hear the sound of my grandfather’s cowboy poetry. He wrote about so many of the men and women who wore what you can find at Texas Jacks today.
Texas Jacks greets visitors from all over the world who come particularly for their unique reenactment wear that can be worn once or modified for everyday fashion. They provide firearms and clothing suggestions in their Classic Western Collection for a series of Wild West media: “Tombstone,” “The Good, The Bad and The Ugly,” “Quigley Down Under,” “True Grit,” “3:10 to Yuma,” alongside many others. They are the go-to for recreating the authentic western experience.
They also have an assortment of knives, leather goods, jewelry, accessories, clothing, hats and guns. Nearly two decades ago, Cimarron laid roots right here in the Hill Country and expanded into Texas Jack, housing the official showroom of the Cimarron Firearms Company.
The Cimarron Showroom, the store’s primary feature, has a selection of new rifles, revolvers and replicas. The shop offers personal laser engraving, display cases and unique gun leather for all holsters, belts and rigs. Cimaron has supplied most of the Western films made in the past 30 years with authentic-looking firearms.
Considered an essential business because of their gun sales, Texas Jacks has been able to keep their doors open as many local shops closed this year. During the pandemic, they are proud to report that they have been able to keep all of their staff employed. Bryce and Jamie, as second-generation owners ,have put their heart and soul into keeping the history alive and thriving, a sentiment that genuinely explodes through the doors. They have restored and kept the Wild West alive (and wild) while incorporating a bit of themselves into it, too.
Beyond the cowboy flare, it’s the unique corners of the shop that leave a visitor mesmerized by the era. Jamie herself has handcrafted a Texas classic library, full of gun references, handbooks, local and Texas state history — truly both a historian and everyday reader’s dream. The whole place has an overwhelming feeling of nostalgia, a historical focus as you submerge yourself in books, leather, guns and all ways of the true cowboy. It’s more than a store; it’s an experience of the new wave of Western culture.
To prepare for the holidays, Bryce and Jamie recommend stopping by for some great stocking stuffers: knives, books, bandanas and wild rags, and Texas-inspired handmade soaps (from Bryce’s mother).
Drop in and visit, in person or on the web. I guarantee this unique, museum-like shop will oddly make you feel right at home.
