Painted Jordans, Keds, and Converse have snuck their way this year to the top of the back-to-school list, and while professional shoe customizers are willing to sell them to you for hundreds of dollars, you can easily paint some for yourself with a simple doodled on design such as these Cloud Doodle Sneakers. Yes, you’ll want to jump in with two feet, but you might first like to practice on a worn out pair from the back of the closet before moving on to a more expensive shoe. Mine cost less than $5 from a local discount store. Are you ready to “Just Do It”?
Prepare your shoes by removing the laces and scrubbing the shoe with a damp cloth. And, if the laces have a buildup of summer dirt, wash and replace or, better yet, paint them. Consider masking off areas where you don’t want paint with painter’s tape.
Next, you will need: Acrylic craft paint, detail brushes, paper towels, wax paper, a water cup for rinsing, paint pens and protection for your work surface. Keep in mind that acrylic paints dry out fast, so here are some tips for keeping them moist: Wet a paper towel until it is all wet but not dripping and line the bottom of a container that is able to be tightly sealed. Layer on top with wax paper and squeeze your paints onto the wax paper. If you don’t finish in one sitting, you can seal up your “palette” to keep it moist. Also, occasionally mist with water. I use a repurposed fragrance spray bottle, which gives a nice, sweet-smelling bonus. I used acrylic craft paint in red white and blue for the Cloud Doodle Sneakers. Step out and purchase fresh craft paint if yours has become stringy and gloppy.
Here are some pointers: Practice color combinations, shapes and patterns on paper first. Paint in thin layers for a neat look and allow the paint to dry between coats. Two or three thin layers will adhere best to the shoe. Between painted layers, use a blow dryer on low to speed drying time.
These instructions are for the canvas shoes I painted. If you are, however, painting on leather, consider using an acrylic for leather as it is more flexible than a crafter’s acrylic.
You’ll enjoy tiptoeing through the following techniques: After applying a base coat using acrylic paint in simple cloud shapes, finish off the design with paint pens to define the tops of the clouds. If you choose to paint clouds like I did, keep in mind that there is no wrong cloud. They can be puffy or flat, cartoon, realistic or misty. If you like to doodle, run with it, but if you mess up, like I did by doodling with a smudgy permanent marker on the rubber lower, then consider it a Bob Ross “happy accident” and paint over it with a thin layer of white. The permanent marker shows through and makes it an even more interesting look “on purpose.”
Enjoy painting and consider sharing your one-of-a-kind shoe creations on social media and tagging Texas Hill Country Culture.
