“How are you?”
The question is doled out multiple times daily, and typically answered with a quick, “fine,” “OK” or “great.”
But for most of us, truly taking inventory and answering that question honestly, even if only to ourselves, is often left on the backburner. However, that may not be the healthiest way to live.
Local counselors say taking periodic inventory can be a first step to filling your mental, emotional and physical gas tank and is one example of a simple act of self-care.
“As far as the way I think about it, it’s not a formula,” licensed professional counselor Phyllis Wells said of self-care. “It’s more of just learning to listen to your body, your heart, your mind and just kind of reassess where you are.”
Ask questions such as “Am I feeling overstressed?” “Am I feeling numb?” “Where am I off?” or “Where am I doing OK?” Then, listen to the answers.
Wells said you should be in the optimal zone where you are open and curious about life, get along with people and relate well to them.
But when you are stressed to the max, reacting, defensive or numb, those likely are clues you are out of the ideal zone.
One way to get back to center is to pay attention to the present, said Wells, who practices at New Hope Counseling Center.
Take a moment to focus on what’s going on around you. For example, when getting out of bed, put your feet on the floor and notice them. How do they feel? Are they tingling, in pain, relaxed? What does the floor feel like?
What about your surroundings? What do you hear? Are birds chirping? Water running? Someone talking?
Wells said being aware of what you are feeling and your surroundings helps reduce anxiety and regulate emotions.
“It helps you calm your body,” she said. “It helps you be aware of what you are doing in the now. It helps you practice being here, not just in your head. There’s a place for that, but we need time where we’re just doing what we’re doing.”
Another helpful step is to find tasks to complete and, while doing those tasks, pay attention to what you are doing.
“So like when I am folding clothes, I like to use my senses, the tactile, noticing what you’re feeling, noticing how you’re doing, just paying attention to what you’re doing in that moment can calm your brain down,” she said.
“And when you’re finished, take a moment to acknowledge that you did it,” she said. “That’s one of the things that’s missing in our daily lives is actually getting something completed from beginning to end.”
Licensed professional counselor Bri Crowl said people often think of self-care as something that costs money and time.
“They forget that self-care can be very simple, taking a few minutes to calm down,” said Crowl, who is also a National Certified Counselor.
There can be a stigma, especially for mothers, that taking time is a selfish thing.
On the contrary, Crowl said, mothers need to recognize that they matter and it’s OK to take time for themselves. It’s modeling for their kids that they can take time if they are overwhelmed.
One way to manage stress is to change your perspective, she said. Realize it is OK to let go of the small stuff, especially the things you cannot control.
“I think a lot of times we stress over things we have no control over,” Crowl said.
In those situations, all we can focus on is our response, our reaction.
A good step is to recognize what you have control over in that moment and what you’re able to do with that.
When you’re able to take action on things you can control that provides a sense of accomplishment.
Another suggestion is to pay attention to your mindset and attitude. Taking a moment to think about the positive aspects of a situation allows you to refocus.
“When people are in a crisis mode, they’re unable to make sense of the situation,” Crowl said. “If we are to take a couple of minutes to remove ourselves, that’s enough for all that awareness to go online.”
Wells said it’s important to realize self-care is not an emergency plan, though there might be some of it in a crisis situation. It’s also not adding to the to-do list.
“It’s more of an intentional way of living that’s congruent with your values,” she said. “(It’s like saying) I’m not going to live on this treadmill. I’m not going to be escaping all the time. I’m going to live my life and the only way you can do that is in the now place.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.