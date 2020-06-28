Somewhere in the future, when they look at the history of Kerrville, it might be 2020 that’s looked upon as a time when so much happened, and when the city was transformed into a destination place for the arts.
For decades, the Arcadia Theater was one of the focal points of life in downtown Kerrville, bringing people in for vaudeville shows in its early days and then to movies, but it’s now been closed for so long that it’s hard to remember that it was once a viable entertainment venue.
That changes in 2020. Taking the shell of the historic project, the founders of Arcadia Live — a nonprofit group with backing from the city and other philanthropic organizations in Kerrville — aimed to reinvent the space in several ways, including:
- Building a deck out of the back of the theater to give a commanding view of Louise Hays Park, and, most importantly, the Guadalupe River.
- Making a flexible space that wasn’t confined to the seating chart, like so many other performing arts venues.
- And being thoughtful enough to imagine a thoroughly modern space that celebrates the historic character of the brick building.
“You get a feeling of its history, because of its size,” said Ann Overby, one of the key drivers of the movement to restore the space. “The front door is so tiny and the entry is so small that most people drive by it don’t know that it’s back there.”
It’s hard to miss now. When completed, the Arcadia Live project will have two marquee signs that tout the theater’s long history — although the theater has been closed since 1988. The front marquee will celebrate the theater’s early history, while the iconic neon sign that was installed in the 1940s is now affixed to the back of the building, but commands a view of those crossing the river into downtown.
Just what will the space be used for? Well, the opening acts for the grand opening — expected sometime later this year — will be Americana acts Robert Earl Keen and Cody Canada and The Departed.
Now, the finishing touches are being put on the space, including smoothing out the once sloping floor from the time when it was a movie house, and finishing the deck that overlooks the river. It’s the deck that could help change the way Kerrville views itself — one that celebrates the river.
The new space also gives Kerrville, along with Kerr County, yet another performance space downtown. Just around the corner, of course, is the Cailloux Theater — a gem that would be the envy of many small towns.
However, the planners of Arcadia Live see the two buildings complementing each other.
“I think we’ll have a different kind of music,” Overby said. “We are going to be very respectful of their calendar. I think (the two spaces) will draw even more people to downtown Kerrville.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.