What have you missed most?

I miss our two children and eight grandchildren, and going places.

What do you look forward to?

I’m looking forward to this being over and knowing people are not getting sick or dying from this virus.

What have you learned?

I’ve learned that I hoard! Being home more, I tackled my study, which had become basically a storage room for my books, magazines, papers and CDs I had not played in a long time. I was listening to Stevie Ray Vaughan, Diana Krall, Miles Davis, Rod Stewart, Eva Cassidy, Jimi Hendrix and Randy Travis.

What insights will you take away from this experience?

I am going to value even more time with family. I also realized I have developed over the years a way of dealing with scary times, and of leading through scary times, with the Lord’s help.

Eileen Toloza-Larson Emergency Department Medical Director, Peterson Regional Medical Center

What have you missed most?

Most definitely, unrestricted hugs!

Has your work been affected?

With my patients, I want to give my best bedside manner with a smile and not always have to wear a mask.

How has your life changed?

I so miss my date nights at Sake with John and oysters at Wilson's Ice House. I miss pedicures and massages, and I would love to take a trip abroad.

What have you learned?

Remember to slow down. Savor life, savor every single day. Moments matter.

Francisco Espinoza Owner of Francisco's restaurant in Kerrville

What have you missed most?

My clientele, I miss their faces. They are like family. I miss social gatherings, our times at Paco’s corner. The meeting of the minds. It’s so nice to sit together and converse about not so serious things.

What do you look forward to?

Meeting with our group and sharing laughs and ideas. The camps opening up. Some sense of normalcy.

What is concerning to you?

When can I start to see other family? I’m concerned about the children missing the face-to-face schooling. It’s sad. I want the kids to be able to give the loving hugs again, and connect.

What insights will you take away from this experience?

I’d like to remember to look at the positive. God has shown us how pollution and greed have affected our world. Everyone seems to be seeing this and focusing on how to make our world a better and more healthier place. We need to appreciate other countries and bring the world together. I would like more focus on how we can clean up the world. God may have wanted us to stop and reflect. I have a much deeper appreciation for schools and teachers and not taking things for granted. Enjoying a meal with family. We always had these opportunities, and we didn't truly see what we had. One big takeaway for me is to embrace the moment.

What have you missed most?

I was thinking that the easy answer to what I missed most would be my community — family, friends, the people of my town — as well as my activities within this community. And, for the most part, this is true.

What have you had to change?

An obvious example would be the decision to shut down our production of the play “Asymmetric” just a week before it was due to open after many weeks of rehearsal. The correct decision, of course, but an artistically painful one. Another example would be our stay-at-home wedding anniversary on April 20. Emily and I had planned on dining at one of our favorite places, but of course that was postponed.

What continues to give you hope for the future?

I can still feel this community. Not in the same way, of course. We miss each other’s presence, touch and interactions, but technology has allowed us to be present, to keep in touch and to interact with one another as we go through this together. And I know I will come out of this with a greater love and appreciation for everyone I’m missing in person during this time. All of us in the theater community are looking forward to getting back on stage to do that thing we do!

Keri Wilt Co-owner of Grape Juice, writer, vlogger

What have you missed?

I miss hugs. I don’t think I would have considered myself a big hugger before this, but I sure have missed them. But more than hugs, I have missed drinking coffee inside the local coffee shops. Before this time of high adventure, this was where I would meet up with friends, have “me time”, and simply get away without the distractions of work or home to dream, journal and create. I can’t wait to be back in those places again!

What did you learn?

To keep my attention focused on the things that I can do. In a time when rules seem to be everywhere, it can become all too easy to focus our attention on the can’ts and forget about all of the cans! Make a list of your can’ts. And then next to each one, list out at least one can and aim your focus and attention there.

What insights will you take away from this experience?

Life is change, and I firmly believe that we go though things in order to grow through them. I am better, my relationships are better, and my business is because of the challenges of this time. And honestly, I don’t want to go back to the way things were. I will gladly take it all forward with me into this next season.

What have you missed most?

I miss cheering for my children at their sporting events and my son’s senior year festivities. But, the time at home has allowed me to see my children’s other talents and the young adults they are becoming.

Have you discovered anything about your family?

I have discovered not only do I love my family, I like them too. When life is not hurried, we cook, do projects, watch movies, go on more walks together and spend more time sitting on the porch.

What do you look forward to?

When the quarantine is lifted I look forward to traveling with my family.

What do you hope for the future?

I pray the time together has strengthened our bond and reinforced the importance of accepting others and being yourself.

What have you missed most?

I yearn to see my 91-year-old mother, living miles away from Texas in the Atlanta area. Ironically though, we call each other more often now knowing that a visit will be postponed for an uncertain future. Because of that uncertainty, I appreciate our moments of deeper and more meaningful connection now more than ever.

What would you say to people having a hard time with this?

Proactively approaching the challenges of social distancing and stay-at-home orders as a time to step back and ask ourselves how we will look back on this can be incredibly empowering. What can we carve out of a situation that at times seems to feel like one in which there is no control? Will this be a time of personal growth, or maybe one that will challenge us to action toward a greater good? Perhaps we can ask ourselves: How can I create, cultivate or let in beauty however I define that to be? It is with these value-driven guiding questions that we can overcome what is the most trying of these times, that of being with each other’s absence rather than with each other’s presence.

What does this experience bring to mind for you?

Opportunities to let go and to simply be mindful and present in this moment surround us daily, and now, because of the discomfort brought on by our shaken sense of safety, even more so. Nevertheless, it’s important to put what we are confronted with into perspective and remind ourselves that this is a temporary state.

What have you missed most?

I miss the daily interaction with my customers. With businesses shut down in the heart of Kerrville where you see daily walkers, it's now silent.

What have you learned?

Learning how to adapt to crisis in a pinch is what I will keep from this. I have learned that the love and support of our Kerrville community is huge! My goal is to support more and give back more and be more involved with our community.