Nashville musician Jason Spangler has joined the current trend and posted some selections from his Porch Concerts on You Tube.
A graduate of Tivy High School, Jason began playing guitar, singing and writing songs when he was 14. “He also played in a couple of Christian rock bands,” said his father, David Spangler. “In addition, Jason played first chair trombone in the school orchestra.”
A graduate of Belmont University in Nashville, Jason has continued to hone his musical skills through the years. Click here to listen to several of his songs.
Jason’s father, David, is also a very talented musician and has played lead guitar and bass in the Kerrville area for many years. He played with the Junior Pruneda Band and was playing with the Dietert Jam band before the quarantine shut down all activities at Dietert Center.
During the quarantine, David said he is tinkering with some music equipment in his home workshop and also building a new guitar.
In addition, David said that he and his wife, Jackie, are watching a lot of movies and music programs on Netflix. This includes programs about James Taylor and Miles Davis as well as popular shows such as "Tiger King."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.