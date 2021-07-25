Bella Shearhardt’s devoted clientele keeps her extremely busy. You might recognize this talented lady from her company name, Bella Photography, a Kerrville-based business she opened in 2012. Her business has steadily grown since opening and many clients call her each year to capture their special moments. Bella photographs all types of “people”— but she’s primarily known for family and children’s photos. She has had much practice with family photos. She and husband Brad stay busy with four daughters: Adelyn (10), Camille (7), Elliot (6), and Gillian (2).
Bella travels mostly around the Hill Country but, as her excellent reputation has spread, she has traveled for photo shoots as far away as Florida. This busy professional agreed to share a few tips for those of you wanting to take your own photos, but if you’re like many who would rather have a pro capture those special moments, see her work and follow her social media accounts at Facebook – Bella Photography, or Instagram – bellaphotographytexas.
“I’ve clicked my camera more times than I could even begin to count,” she says.
Fall is her busiest season when she does about 15 shoots a month; other months can range between 4-8 shoots. Bella is known and admired for her expressive photos of families, newborns, births, boudoir, and her top-rated specialty sessions such as Mermaid Portraits. She also shoots photos for the self-confidence-building BP Body Positivity Project and National Breastfeeding Month.
Q: What time of day is best to take family photos?
A: I love the golden hour – early evening as the sun is setting.
Q: Any tips for newborn photos?
A: Shoot indoors in the early morning.
Q: Should I use a backdrop?
A: A setting with all-natural lighting is what I like best.
Q: Any tips for getting young children to pose?
A: I suggest getting their attention through light noise, perhaps a clicking sound or even sweet talk!
Q: Any tips for newborn photos?
A: Really, newborn photos shouldn’t be taken just by anyone. I attended a workshop in Atlanta taught by leading newborn photographers around the world on how to care for and handle babies during photo shoots. The consensus is that newborns should be handled with the most cautious amount of care. Great sessions are executed best with calmness, gentle hands, filled baby bellies and a warm workplace.
Q: Any tips for using my smartphone for photos?
A: I recommend an iPhone and using the portrait mode.
Q: Are unposed photos more interesting than posed?
A: I love relaxed, organic images. That’s where you most tend to see raw emotions and capture happiness.
Q: Any other tips to share?
A: Don’t be afraid to try new things. My best sessions are the ones with no agenda.
Q: Should I invest hundreds of dollars on an expensive camera to take my family photos?
A: No. Hire a professional so you can be included in the photo!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.