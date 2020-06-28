Some of the older residential sections of Kerrville seem to attract homebuyers because of the number of mature trees, proximity to the downtown area and diversity in housing styles. There is one problem, however, in that many of these homes, built in the 1960s and even earlier, are in serious disrepair.
Instead of tearing down the homes and clearing the lot, there seems to be a trend in remodeling or gutting the house and installing new materials, fixtures and amenities. This is particularly true in an area defined by Water Street/Jackson Road on the south, Lewis Street on the east, Lake Drive on the north, and the extension of Bluebonnet Drive on the west. This area is sometimes referred to as the northern extension of the Westland Addition.
Some of the homes appear to be in dire condition, and in major cities, they would probably be torn down. But not here in Kerrville. Creative and imaginative builders and prospective homeowners have envisioned the kind of homes they want arising out of the disrepair.
Remodeling with a vision
One such project is now being overseen by Cynthia Lacy, owner of The Faux Show Inc., a remodeling company.
“We’re gutting the framing to the studs in order to properly insulate the new building materials,” she said. “There will be new doors and windows and new wiring,” she said. “The rock on the front of the house will remain and the overall design on the new home will be a rustic modern look.”
She estimates that the remodeling and reconstruction will be complete in 60 days.
When Lacy purchased the home, there was a second story, but that has been removed. “The owners did not get a permit from the city to build the second story,” she said, “so it was not built to code. This meant we had to remove it.”
The remodeled one-story home will have three bedrooms and two baths with approximately 1,350 square feet of floor space.
Lacy said she has been working in remodeling, construction and design for 25 years. Originally from College Station, she moved to Kerrville in 2011.
“When I first moved here, I worked in Fredericksburg for three years remodeling bed and breakfasts,” she said. “I also remodeled a foreclosed horse farm property.”
Then, Lacy said, she decided to invest her time and money in the Kerrville community.
“This area is in such demand,” she said, “because of nice neighborhoods, and most of the homes are smaller and fit the need for smaller starter homes or for retirees. It also helps that this area is close to the grocery stores.”
She also said there is more diversity here in home styles.
“The houses all look different. There are no cookie-cutter houses as may be found in newer developments,” she said. There is also a lot of pride of ownership in this neighborhood, she added.
A Realtor’s viewpoint
One Kerrville Realtor said that there are several reasons why this area is so desirable. “Land prices are so high in Kerr County that it’s difficult to get something affordable,” she said. “This area still has some affordable homes.”
Overall, she said, “People are moving here because the prices are so reasonable compared to real estate in other parts of the country. It also doesn’t have major storm areas.”
That may not be 100% true considering the major storms in Kerrville during the last two weeks in May. Still, compared to other parts of the country, Kerr County has been lucky.
The Realtor also said, “We are seeing a large amount of people coming from out of state. This is a desirable area in which to live because there are homes here priced under $300,000. That’s not available in many areas these days.”
The Ugly Duckling transformed
No matter how outdated and undesirable a house may seem to be, skilled remodelers can produce miracles. That’s what happened when the team at Heritage Construction & Remodeling purchased a home in the Westland area to transform into what now looks like a model home.
The team at Heritage consists of Jim Fullerton, his daughter Tammy Merecka and her husband Trevor Merecka. They took a house built in 1964 that only had two bedrooms and one bath and transformed it into a showplace. The present version has three bedrooms, two baths, and a total of 1,635 square feet.
To begin with, they gutted the structure, then added a metal roof, insulation in the attic, double pane low-E windows, exterior/interior doors, electrical fixtures, plumbing fixtures, energy efficient appliances (dishwasher, gas range and tankless gas water heater) in addition to a new HVAC.
The floors in the main living areas were covered with waterproof vinyl plank flooring while the bedroom floors are carpeted. The kitchen features a white subway tile backsplash to coordinate with the quartz countertop and butcher-block island. White shiplap and unique tiles were used on the instant heat electric fireplace wall, the kitchen and the master bathroom. In addition, unique shower and floor tiles were installed in both bathrooms.
Not to forget the outside, a large new deck was added on the back of the house. In addition, a large workshop/covered porch with electricity was added farther into the backyard in addition to a chicken coop. Needless to say, this house sold quickly in June amid five offers.
Preserving good bones
Few homes are the result of completely new construction.
One of these new homes has come to be known as “The Rooster House.” This house was completed in 2019 and was built on one of the few vacant lots in the area.
A few years ago, there was a home here, but it was destroyed in a propane explosion. The house next door to the west was also damaged, but restored. This lot was vacant for a few years, but as the demand for homes in this area increased, a new home was built. The present owners are from Arizona.
The front yard is small and has been expertly landscaped with a giant metal rooster in the center of some strategically placed plants. In fact the yard is so beautiful, it has been honored with the designation as the June “Yard of the Month” by the Kerrville Women’s Chamber of Commerce.
Refugees from traffic and overcrowding
For two and a half years, Pamela and Eric Rindahl had been driving from Kyle, located off of the Austin / San Antonio corridor of I-35, to watch their son Matthew play basketball at Schreiner University.
The Rindahls said they had lived on the Austin / San Antonio corridor for 30 years.
“That’s why we’re moving to Kerrville,” Pamela said. “When we first moved to the Kyle area, you knew what city you were in. Now, with the I-35 corridor, you don’t know where you are.
“In the beginning, I didn’t know we were looking to move. One weekend, Eric said, ‘Let’s go look at a house.’” I said, “Why are we looking for a house?”
Eric said, “We drove by this one and she said absolutely not because of the way it looked. So, I went home and drew the concept on CAD and worked with an architect to get the plans done.”
“As we continued driving back and forth to Kerrville to see our son play basketball at Schreiner, the idea of moving here grew on both of us. Prior to our son playing basketball at Schreiner, we would never have bought that house, but my husband had a vision, and he began working with an architect. When you see the front of the house, that’s my husband’s vision.”
The house was originally built in 1960. As reconstruction began, the framing was torn down to the foundation. However, because the City of Kerrville made some changes in their building codes, the Rindahls had to change their plans.
“We needed thicker walls and more insulation,” Eric said. “Because the house had been added onto before, it was easier to start all over from the slab up. It cost more to do it, but we are happy with the results.”
There was also another adjustment to be made. Pamela said, “The house had 7-foot ceilings. Because our son is 6-feet-6-inches tall, we had to raise the roof even higher.”
The completed construction has produced a house with 1,800 square feet, three bedrooms, and 2½ bathrooms.
During the dismantling and reconstruction, Pamela said they were careful to not damage any trees on the lot.
“There is a 95-year-old pecan and an 85-year-old red oak that we wanted to save,” she noted.
As construction progressed, Pamela said she and Eric discovered that they were providing entertainment for the neighborhood.
“We met so many people, and what was really funny is that our neighbors didn’t know each other,” she said. “By reconstructing this home, we’ve created a community.”
She said that now at 6:30 p.m. each Friday, the neighbors gather on the Rindahls’ new driveway.
“We started with a house and slowly it’s turning into a home and a community. This neighborhood is different from when we moved in. In reconstructing this home, we’ve helped people come out and talk to their neighbors.”
The Rindahls mentioned other things they like about the Kerrville area.
“We like being able to walk or ride the river trail, and we bought a kayak,” Pamela said. “We can also walk to the grocery store.”
She also said Kerrville offers activities and restaurants that Kyle doesn’t offer.
“We’re looking forward to the changes at the Arcadia Theater and hoping to see the revitalization of downtown Kerrville. We want to support the events in the city.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.