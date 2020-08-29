From the age of 10, Helen Gambrell, matriarch of Roddy Tree Ranch, said she knew that she wanted to live in the Texas Hill Country. Now 93 years young, Helen lives at the Roddy Tree Ranch with her daughter and son-in-law, Gretchen and Keith Asbury, who manage the ranch. Other residents at various times include a granddaughter, a grandson now in the Marine Corps and his wife and baby, in addition to another grandson, who is a traveling musician.
An only child, Helen was born in Forney, Texas, near Dallas in 1926. She lived with her parents on a farm as did 48% of the U.S. population at that time. These were difficult times, and the family’s finances were limited. Eventually, the bank foreclosed on their farm as well as her grandfather’s farm and those of other relatives.
Fortunately, Helen said that her father had a friend who helped him get a job with the WPA (Work Projects Administration) in Austin. This was a “New Deal” agency created by President Franklin Roosevelt in 1935 that put approximately 8.5 million Americans to work on public works projects.
In 1936, when Helen was 10 years old, the family moved from Austin to San Antonio. Helen’s father transferred to the WPA office in that city to work in the engineering section. While living in San Antonio, Helen and her parents became friends with Ewing and Martha Gillis and their daughter, Garner, who lived down the street. Helen said they talked a lot about Camp Arrowhead, west of Kerrville, which the Garners had managed since 1934.
Helen said, “One of my friends went to camp in Kerrville and stayed only two days. This sounded exciting to me, and I thought if I had a chance to go to camp, I would not be homesick.”
It wasn’t long before Helen did have a chance to go to camp. “My mother wound up being a counselor at Camp Arrowhead,” she said. “She was head of the camp workshop and eventually became the Assistant Director.”
She said that living at Camp Arrowhead was quite an experience. “In 1936, there was no electricity anywhere west of Kerrville. We thought it was fun to get our lanterns at night and bring them back to the cabin. We went to bed early and got up early the next morning.”
She said that Hill County weather was much cooler in those years. “It was so cool at night in the summertime, we were told to bring two blankets and a sweater to wear until 10 o’clock in the morning,” she said. “It’s not that way anymore.”
While staying at Camp Arrowhead, Helen said she loved participating in horseback riding, archery, swimming and canoeing. She said that she frequently spent time at Camp Arrowhead up until the time she married. “Camp was a big part of my life. I spent a lot of the holidays at Camp Arrowhead, and I remember seeing the Guadalupe River freeze over once.”
After graduating from Thomas Jefferson High School in San Antonio at age 16 in 1943, Helen attended Corpus Christi Junior College (now the University of Corpus Christi) and then completed a B.A. degree at the University of Texas in Austin. She then started teaching in Corpus Christi, and that’s where she met the man who would become her life partner. She was introduced by a friend to a young engineering student from UT Austin, Jim Gambrell, He had come to Corpus on a field trip with some other engineering students.
Eventually, Helen completed a Master’s Degree in English Literature at UT in Austin, and Jim completed a Master’s Degree in Economics at Columbia University in New York. Then they were married in August 1950 at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Kerrville. The reception was held at the Blue Bonnet Hotel, an eight-story hotel overlooking the Guadalupe River.
The Blue Bonnet Hotel was a very nice hotel for that era, although it was not air conditioned. Helen said that at the reception, “We had Baptist punch and also Episcopal punch, which had a little bit of alcohol in it.”
In 1957, Jim completed a law degree at New York University, after which the couple began their many moves around the country. During the next 50 years, Helen and Jim lived in more than 10 cities as he pursued a legal career. Helen worked as a school teacher until their three children were born.
During this time, they moved back and forth, coast to coast, living in Waco, Texas; Madison, New Jersey; New York City; Tulsa, Oklahoma; San Francisco, California; Washington, D.C.; Los Angeles, California; and Houston and Austin, Texas.
They purchased the property that would become Roddy Tree Ranch in 1996 and moved there permanently in 2000. Jim continued to do consulting and teach as an adjunct at the University of Texas Law School in Austin until he died in 2010. They were married for 60 years, and Jim was one of the most respected intellectual property attorneys in the United States. At one time, he was a partner in the firm of Akin, Gump, Strauss, Hauer & Feld.
Roddy Tree Ranch has always been a refuge for the Gambrells. “I have really enjoyed living here,” Helen said. “There is a great view that enables me to watch the birds and the deer. There is also a view to the river. The Texas Hill County is a good place to finish your life because it’s so peaceful.”
