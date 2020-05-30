The first play of the season at the Point Theater in Ingram will open on June 12 and is titled “Unnecessary Farce,” starring Kerrville residents Ken DeZarn and Becca Bigot in leading roles.
“This is a comedy about two policemen who are attempting to catch the mayor of their town on video doing some embezzling,” said Jeffrey Hensel, box office manager and volunteer coordinator. He also said that the show had been rescheduled from an earlier date.
“Originally, a musical titled ‘Matilda’ was scheduled for that time slot, but it had to be canceled,” Hensel said. “We will bring it back next year.”
For those concerned about distancing at these performances, Hensel said, “We are only going to sell at half capacity, not to a full house. We’ve actually measured how far 6 feet is between seats, and we will only be selling seats at that distance.”
Another positive factor is that the performance will be held in the outdoor theater. However, audience members may still choose to wear face masks.
As for casting productions, Hensel said, “We are still using the same audition process in that actors are asked to show up at the same time. We prefer that they wear masks, but it’s not mandatory.”
Another safety measure Hensel mentioned is that scripts are not reused.
“There is a new one for each person,” he said. “We also use a lot of hand sanitizer and keep people 6 feet apart,” he said.
Performances of “Unnecessary Farce” are scheduled on Friday and Saturday evenings at 8:30 p.m. from June 12 through June 27. Tickets are already on sale at 830-367-5121. Prices are $22 for adults, $17 for seniors, and $14 for children ages 3 to 12.
The adjoining Stonehenge Café will be open before performances. Call 830-367-5145 for reservations.
Playhouse 2000 auditions
Over at the VK Garage Theater in Kerrville, which stages Playhouse 2000 productions, auditions were held May 17 and 18 for actors to perform in the play, “The Outsider.” This satire about modern American politics will be presented on July 10-26.
As explained on the Playhouse 2000 website, “The play revolves around Ned Newley, who doesn’t even want to be governor. He’s terrified of public speaking; his poll numbers are impressively bad. To his ever-supportive chief of staff, Ned seems destined to fail. But political consultant Arthur Vance sees things differently: Ned might be the worst candidate to ever run for office. Unless the public is looking for… the worst candidate to ever run for office.”
Jeffrey Brown, executive director of Playhouse 2000, said, “We (held) in-person auditions for ‘The Outsider,’ and we (discussed) whether to give people an appointment time so that there (would) not be more than one or two at an audition.”
He said there is also some planning to be done in arranging the seating in the VK Garage Theater, which is quite small.
“We have to do some work on how we can provide safe seating for a restricted audience,” he said.
Brown said another project is in the planning stages. “We hope that we can present our spring musical, ‘Little Shop of Horrors,’ sometime in June,” he said.
Concerts at Cailloux
Although the Cailloux Theater was closed for the month of May, Brown said a much-anticipated concert is on the horizon.
“We’ve been having discussions with the managers of the Urban Cowboy 40th Anniversary Tour featuring Mickey Gilley and Johnny Lee,” he said.
This is a last chance to see this duo perform as Gilley is said to be retiring at the end of 2020.
“This concert is currently scheduled for Saturday, June 17, but the chances are very good that it will be postponed to allow for the artists and audience to have the best chance at a safe performance space,” Brown said. A new date has not yet been confirmed, but as soon as that is determined, it will be announced on the Cailloux website.
Before that concert, however, on June 13, a band called Mixtape will present a program featuring many favorite songs from the 1980s. This offers an opportunity to take a step back in time and listen to hits everyone remembers from bands such as Journey, Bon Jovi, Van Halen, REO Speedwagon, Chicago, Bryan Adams and others.
Mixtape is a talented and experienced six-piece band comprised of award-winning studio musicians who are said to be able to recreate almost any record ever released.
For information about this and other concerts at Cailloux Center, call 830-896-9393 or click here.
