Hiking and biking have always been popular activities in the Texas Hill Country – and now more so than ever. Not only will the weather gradually cool off in the coming weeks, but outdoor activities are on the rise as a way of spending our new-found extra time, relieving the tension of dealing with the pandemic and doing something where you can have fun with loved ones while maintaining that all-important social distance.
What's to enjoy?
According to a 2019 Sports & Fitness Industry Association Survey, more Americans are choosing to exercise outside. The Harvard Medical School Health Letter highlights the benefits of both hiking and biking as follows.
Hiking
Dr. Aaron L. Baggish, associate director of the Cardiovascular Performance Program at Harvard-affiliated Massachusetts General Hospital said, “The nice thing about hiking is that it exists along a continuum, from a gentle walk on a flat wooded path to mountain climbing.”
So, regardless of age or athletic ability, nearly everyone can find a hike that offers the right level of personal challenge.
Hiking can:
- raise your heart rate and your mood
- strengthen your core
- offer natural stress relief
Biking
Cycling is “socially oriented, it's fun, and it gets you outside and exercising,” said Dr. Clare Safran-Norton, a physical therapist at Harvard-affiliated Brigham and Women's Hospital.
Going for a ride is good for your heart and muscles, and it may improve how you walk, balance and climb stairs.
Riding a bike:
- is easy on the joints
- provides an aerobic workout
- builds muscle
- helps with the strength needed for everyday activities
- builds bone
How can I stay safe?
Talk with your doctor, especially if you’ve never hiked or biked before. Bring a map and a partner, stay hydrated, wear sunscreen, and choose the right footwear, clothes and equipment.
Hiking
- Hiking boots will protect your feet and ankles. It’s a good idea to break them in slowly before extended wear.
- Layer your clothing so you can easily take things off as you warm up and put them on as you cool down. Top it off with a hat to provide your own shade and more sun protection.
- Consider using a walking stick. It can provide stability and support, as well as help you maintain good posture. You can even use it to clear obstacles in your path or to balance on when crossing a stream.
Biking
- Choose the correct bike. Decide what you are going to use it for and what you are willing to spend. Make sure it fits your body type.
- Wear cycling clothes. The high-tech fibers wick away moisture. Bike shorts have a thick pad or chamois to prevent chafing and provide cushioning for your rear.
- Protect your head with a helmet. Road helmets are sleek, lightweight and vented, while mountain bike helmets provide more coverage because crashes are more likely.
Where should I go?
Dan Oko of Texas Monthly writes that “Hill Country hikers face an embarrassment of riches.”
Popular spots include Enchanted Rock State Natural Area, Pedernales Falls, Lost Maples and Garner State Park.
Enchanted Rock State Natural Area has nearly 11 miles of hiking trails built around Enchanted Rock, which covers approximately 640 acres and rises approximately 425 feet above the surrounding terrain to an elevation of 1,825 feet above sea level.
Lost Maples State Natural Area has over 10 miles of trails, including a loop that takes you along the top of a 2,200-foot cliff.
Hill Country Bicycle Works posts Weekly Road and Mountain Bike Rides on their website, along with links to 10 area Mountain Bike Trails: www.hillcountrybicycle.com. Two that owner Lisa Nye-Salladin recommends are:
- Kerrville-Schreiner Park: Nye-Salladin and her husband, Adam, worked with David Appleton to design the course and then collaborated with the city of Kerrville and local volunteers to build the 9-mile loop. It’s a multi-use wooded trail that’s good for hiking, mountain biking and running for beginners, kids and more experienced enthusiasts.
- Flat Rock Ranch in Comfort: This is a family-owned cattle ranch comprising 1,300 rugged acres with 29 miles of existing single track with some double track. The trails lead through typical Hill Country terrain, with spectacular views, hill climbs, long downhill sections, technical single track and several creek crossings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.