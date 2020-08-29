Kathy Sears Hall is a Kerrville native and graduate of Tivy High School. She is a Cooper Institute Personal Trainer and is licensed to teach Pilates and Zumba. She holds an accounting degree from the University of Texas and spent 27 years in the energy industry. She now enjoys being back home and working with her father, husband and staff at The Center for Fitness, a business her mother started over 40 years ago.