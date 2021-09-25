Each year, about a million people visit the Hill Country’s more than 50 wineries, across 9 million acres. In fact, our area was ranked No. 3 in USA Today’s 2021 list of the Top 10 Best Wine Regions.
Part of that proud tradition, Turtle Creek Olives and Vines offers a delectable experience to all who enter its corridors. Guests can experience wine tasting and dining in a historical — yet beautiful and comfortable — setting without ever leaving town.
Two brothers, Cory and Carl Schulse, manage the downtown location from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, offering great hospitality.
“My dad and mom, Dan and Sue Schulse, bought 160 acres in 2015 after coming here for many years on vacations,” Cory said. “My dad wanted to start a legacy for his kids and told my mother he wanted to buy a couple vines.”
He ended up buying 400 vines mail-order and planting a vineyard. The vineyard also rents a villa on VRBO, offering free tours, private wine tasting, fishing, fishing gear, paddleboards and kayaking for the guests.
“I like the fact this area is in the Top 10 wine regions and the growers help each other, wanting everyone to succeed,” Carl said. “All wines are state wines, and our vineyard manager Kyle Allen went to wine-making school for two years. Putting Texas on the map of great wines of the world is exciting!”
The brothers explained their olive oil comes from Italy with wines ranging from Italy, Spain, France, Portugal, Australia and Germany. They also have four original wines produced under their own label. Field Blend, a dry red wine, was produced after their first harvest three years ago. It’s now sold in the store or online and shipped anywhere in Texas.
“I learned on a trip to Italy that some wine-makers put bottled wine in clay eggs, which are dropped to the bottom of the sea and brought back up after a few months to be sold at high prices, probably only for romantic reasons,” Cory said.
At the tasting room, gelato, made from water buffalo milk and a hint of olive oil, is topped by sea salt, thyme and blackberries. The treat, paired with other seasonal fruits and their original wine samples, is as good as it gets.
Lamb meatballs, hummus spreads, wild-caught tuna, sourdough bread, rosemary baked toast, melted Manchego cheese, fig spreads and French baguettes with goat cheese and pomegranate jam are some original taste delights on the menu.
On Oct. 17, “Wines from Down Under” will highlight Australian wines, and on Nov. 14, South African wines will be featured. You can call Casey at 830-896-0010 for event information and pricing, or for information on how to join the Turtle Creek Olive and Vine Wine clubs. Membership includes benefits such as use of the upstairs historic meeting room, private lounge access, historic vintage pinball machines and pool table, discounts off food and beverages, complimentary glasses of wine, educational seminars, specialty tours, barrel tasting, vacation rental discounts and more.
The building is a step into the past. Built in the 1890s, it was used as a post office, Mason Hall, jewelry store and an original H-E-B in the past. There is plenty of indoor seating, as well as a comfortable patio. Turtle Creek Olives and Vines Winery is an unforgettable experience and a great place to learn, relax or celebrate for locals and out-of-town guests.
