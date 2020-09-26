Traveling down Water Street, and crossing its intersection with Earl Garrett Street, it’s easy to overlook the giant star embedded in the street’s pavement. That star, officially called the Kerrville Heritage Star, was completed in the summer of 1994, after much wrangling, persuasion, some economic suffering and an incredible search for funding. And while the Heritage Star has been the site of community events – street dances and art festivals – it almost never got built, approved by the Kerrville City Council by a single vote.
Kerrville and Kerr County were in economic trouble in the early 1990s. It was a time when all of the banks, except one, were closed or forced to consolidate with other, stronger banks. Even the historic Charles Schreiner Bank failed.
Meanwhile, property valuations and tax revenues had declined for three consecutive years. Local governments were hurting for cash.
A portion of the downtown area – the 700 and 800 blocks of Water Street and the 200 block of Earl Garrett Street – was in poor physical shape, needing infrastructure improvements and correction to some safety issues that had been in place since the 19th century. A portion of the façade of the Weston Building, then vacant, but now the home of Francisco’s Restaurant, fell on the sidewalk. Fortunately, no one was hurt; there was very little foot traffic in the downtown area in those days.
The city of Kerrville knew the issues facing those blocks needed to be addressed, but doing so would require closing the streets to cars for four months, hurting downtown businesses. And there was also the problem of finding funding to complete the projects.
The plan took shape under the guidance of an appointed committee of community leaders: Dian Dixon, Dennis Glenewinkel, Jon Wolfmueller, Lynn LeMeilleur, Deb Wells and Bill Matthews.
Working with the design firm Artisan Group, led by Howell Ridout and Peter Lewis, a plan was devised to not only allow for upgrading the municipal utilities under the streets, but also to provide an attractive streetscape to make downtown a more enjoyable pedestrian destination.
The plan included specially-designed street lamp posts that reflected not only the history of the community, with their columns made of cypress lumber, but also the craftsman influence of generations of Hill Country artists and makers.
Trees were planted, benches were placed, limestone and brick edging was added — and right in the center of the project was a giant star, which pointed toward the river, the origin of our community.
In December 1993, the vote to close the streets for construction narrowly passed the Kerrville City Council by a vote of 3-2.
Construction began in January 1994, and it was a long five months until the streets reopened in May 1994. Many local businesses suffered during that time.
However, the improvement project led to so many other projects: the pavilion at the end of Earl Garrett Street, the very first river trail project and a pedestrian bridge built from Tranquility Island to the bluff below the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library. This 1994 project helped downtown Kerrville finally face toward the Guadalupe River and embrace its beauty.
Something to think about the next time you drive across that giant star on Water Street.
