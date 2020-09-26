No one really knows who designed the Texas Lone Star flag. Opinions vary. Our extensive research on the flag’s designer led us to Brett Derbes, Ph.D., director of research and managing editor of the Handbook of Texas to set the record straight.
Brett’s summation is noted in the Handbook of Texas Online that states, “In 1989, the Texas legislature celebrated the sesquicentennial of the Lone Star flag by incorrectly recognizing Dr. Charles B. Stewart as the flag’s designer and also incorrectly recognizing Thomas Barnett, Sterling C. Robertson, Thomas J. Gazley and Richard Ellis, Lorenzo de Zavala and William B. Scates, the 1836 flag committee, as the 1839 committee that approved the design for the Lone Star flag. The legislature corrected these mistakes in 1992 by acknowledging that the actual designer of the Lone Star flag is unknown and by recognizing senators William Wharton and Oliver Jones (two of the four Congressional committee members who introduced the bill) for their efforts in adopting the flag.”
The identity of the “Betsy Ross” of Texas may never be known, but it’s a fact that this iconic flag, the last of the six flags to have flown over Texas, is flown with pride seemingly everywhere.
Arguably it might be considered the most publicly displayed flag in the country. Locally, it’s hard to find a street without at least one Texas flag hanging alongside the U.S. flag at public buildings, private residences, auto dealerships, realtors and banks.
Local Pride
Texas and American flags front the Community First National Bank, and Justin Foster, the bank’s VP, explained the company’s decision to display them.
“Here at Community First National Bank, we choose to fly the Texas flag due to a tremendous sense of pride in our state. For me, personally, flying the Texas flag reminds me of the struggles and sacrifices of those who fought at the Alamo, Goliad and San Jacinto. It reminds me that being a Texan carries a certain moral code and you need to stand up for what you believe in and for what is right. My family has been in Texas since the early 1800s, and these values are what carried them forward and helped them grow and prosper. Whether you were born here or just got here as quickly as you could, being a Texan isn’t just where you live; it’s a way of life.”
American and Texas flags also hang at Barb’s Flower Barn at the junction of Francisco Lemos and Water streets.
“We fly the flags because we are proud Texans and Americans,” said owner Barbara Walker. “My husband is a Marine. My dad has been working on Texas ranches all his life. In fact, the ranch we live on has been in the family for four generations.”
Visitors to Schreiner University will also see a Texas flag on campus. Toby Appleton, marketing and communications manager, explains the significance of displaying the flag. “At Schreiner University, we fly the Lone Star flag proudly in the center of our campus. Named after Texas Ranger and “Father of the Texas Hill Country” Capt. Charles Schreiner, Schreiner University is uniquely Texan and a product of the soil in which it was born. In 1923, the vision of Capt. Schreiner and the Presbytery of West Texas created the maverick institution known today as Schreiner University. A Schreiner student’s story is one of hope and achievement, just like the great state of Texas we call home.”
Whether at a business or a residence, those who raise the Texas flag do so with a keen sense of honor. Perhaps Mitzi Burton, general manager of Billy Gene’s Restaurant, said it best in a few succinct words: “We’re just proud to be Texans.”
