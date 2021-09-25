There is a hidden treasure on Clay Street, near the intersection of Clay and McFarland streets. Those not watching for it might drive right by, and that would be a shame, since they would miss out on a happening little spot called Basement Brewers of Texas.
Set back away from the street, the building does not look like a bar or brewery in any way, but it has a lot going for it, according to Doug Landrum, one of four owners.
“What we liked about the building is that it had a basement,” said Landrum. “We had been brewing in our garages and backyards for some years, and finally with beer running out the doors of my house and my wife’s kitchen filled with brewing equipment, she told me it was time to get a place.”
That place turned out to be a wholesale produce market, built in 1947, complete with a conveyor belt that was used to move produce from the loading dock to the store — and it still works today.
“The then current owner of the building contacted us and we worked together to build it into a place that we can share with the area,” said Landrum. “Now we have a spacious, lighted patio and backyard for games, live music and gatherings.
Don’t expect to order food when enjoying the brews at Basement Brewers, since they do not offer any. Everyone is welcome to bring their own eats and enjoy them with one of the house brews, a guest brew or even one of the house specialties, such as Guadalupe Juice, an IPA or Birdie’s Blonde Ale.
The four owners, Doug Landrum, his brother Aaron, Jon Chancellor and Randy Rose, got together through coaching youth sports and combined their talents to start the brewery.
“There is usually only one of us here at a time,” Landrum said.
With only two employees and four owners, the brewery might seem top-heavy with management, but they have deftly worked things out among themselves. Aside from the custom brews, the club also offers several other forms of entertainment. The last Sunday of the month is trivia night, a chance to show off arcane knowledge and brag to friends, and there is even a running group that meets at the brewery on Thursdays at 7 p.m. and is always looking for new members.
Live music is featured once per month at the brewery as well, Landrum said.
“We had a live band last night (Saturday, Aug. 28) and offered shrimp as well to the crowd,” he said.
The brewery is only open for limited hours, and they don’t plan to extend those hours in the near future, according to Landrum.
“We like it like it is,” he said. “We do hope to soon start distributing our products, starting with the six core beers, and then go from there.”
“It is a great place to hang out,” said Tom Featherstone, a member of the running group. “There is nothing better than to end a run with a cold brew, and this place is great for that.”
