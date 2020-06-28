Humans are not the only creatures benefitting from curbside medical services. Now you can drive your pet to your veterinarian’s office, call to let the receptionist know you are in the parking lot, and wait a short time until someone comes to take your pet to the examining room.
Due to the recent concerns about the coronavirus, veterinarians feel that curbside drop-offs and pick-ups help to keep pet owners out of the exam room, but still connected to the veterinary medical team. The doctor can simply call the client by phone to relay his findings after examining the pet. This service minimizes the number of people entering the clinic and helps to keep both clients and veterinary staff members safe.
Jennifer Houghton, Town and Country Animal Hospital, said, “Pets don’t seem to mind. It’s not much difference for them.”
She said that waiting in the car has definitely been better for some because dogs do better without their owners.
“We had to change how we do business without training or warning,” Houghton said, “and we miss the interaction with the client.”
It’s all a matter of adjustment. “We’re making lemonade out of lemons,” she said, “and we’re going to continue curbside services only. We have been advised by the American and Texas Veterinary Medical Associations to continue this practice indefinitely.”
“One of the advantages of curbside service is that we have learned how to be more efficient in certain areas, and pharmacy pickups work more smoothly,” Houghton said. “We also hope to add a drive-through for pet prescriptions. Presently, we are using a side door for pharmacy pickups.”
She feels these changes will help staff members to operate their clinic more efficiently. She said that Town & Country has a large practice with four veterinarians and 30 employees. In addition to medical services, they offer full boarding facilities.
Hoegemeyer Animal Clinic will also continue to offer curbside veterinary services only. In addition, this clinic offers consultations from home through the TeleVet app. Clients only have to make an appointment to talk with their veterinarian on the phone.
Things that can be discussed through TeleVet include skin concerns and allergies, ear infections, arthritis, anxiety and other behavioral conditions, food allergies, mild sneezing or coughing, superficial bite wounds and chronic medications, among others.
Acute conditions that cannot be handled through TeleVet include serious injuries, throwing up repeatedly within a short period of time, not drinking water or other indications of serious illness. This requires a curbside appointment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.