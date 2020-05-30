When we decided to make the big change to downsize from 3,600 square feet to 1,300 square feet, I suddenly noticed that the kitchen table of my new home became my home office. At least one end of the table, and sometimes all of it, always had piles of receipts, drawings, and tile and fabric samples strewn about. It drove my husband crazy. Honestly, it bothered me too!
With no “free” space in the house, the question quickly became, “Where do I go?” I didn’t have to look far. It turns out that the old carriage house of our 1925 Sears kit home, (that’s right, where the old Ford Model T would have been parked) would be the perfect spot. That being said, it needed to not only function as an office, but as a TV room and guest overflow space.
We love this hybrid space. It is clean and bright with lots of natural light pouring in. I can sit at my desk or get casual with my computer on the couch. When the weather is good, I love opening the door and the windows and just letting the light pour in while listening to the sound of the birds and the pool fountain. There is something soothing and calming about this. It’s my husband’s favorite place to do his morning devotions.
On movie nights, the scent of popcorn fills the air, along with laughter and couch snuggles. This space provides the perfect combination for an amazing family night.
We upcycled some original shiplap that we pulled from our home during the remodeling process and installed it as part of a feature wall into the carriage house office. If you look closely at the shiplap on the walls, it still has the imprint from door hinges and nails. This feeds my spirit. If walls could talk. …
Here are a couple of tips to consider as you explore your options for a home office space.
Tip No. 1: Assess your needs
Is it just for you? Will it be a homework space, craft space, etc.? Do you need storage, what kind, how much? Besides the three basics (a desk, comfy chair and good lighting), what does it need to suit your family’s needs?
My office is nothing fancy. If it were, it would not be me. I’m not very posh. I have a tendency to work messy — stacks of samples, papers and plans. Because of this, I really need a long desk that is minimalistic in its design. I have a rolling file cabinet that fits under the desk that can be moved out of the way if need be. I like being able to move side to side at my desk, not being encumbered by drawers. For this same reason, my desk remains mostly unencumbered: only a knick-knack or two and one small plant adorn my desk.
My previous desk was an antique. While beautiful and unique, it was not practical for me. It had very little work surface and lots of little drawers and cabinets. For my new desk, I went for sleek and simple. I had my husband, Greg (attorney by day, super welder by night), fabricate a simple metal frame topped with a nice big wood surface where I can spread out all my creativity! He also built a set of bookshelves to mirror the design of the desk, which provides additional storage for our hodgepodge of books.
Tip No. 2: Love the décor
I need a space that helps boost my creativity. Surrounding myself with things I love helps to inspire me and makes me more productive. Items I’ve collected during my travels (art, sculptures, pictures and posters) all hold special meaning. I love looking at them. Find things that speak to you: books, crafts, artwork, heirlooms or drawings. Put some thought into what you put in your space. After all, you will look at it a lot.
Tip No. 3: Bright ideas
Lighting creates a mood. Pause for a second. Think of how lighting is used to influence your mood.
Your favorite cocktail bar or restaurant is probably lit in such a way as to encourage a sense of intimacy or relaxation. A conference room, or meeting space, however, is often brightly lit to promote energy or alertness.
Studies have shown that lighting has a huge impact on how you feel, as well as how productive you will be. Low, more yellow light is relaxing and soothing. Bright white or natural light is energizing and increases productivity. I have definitely noticed I work better with natural daylight or bright white light. Low yellow lights make me tired and even sluggish. This is great for when you want to relax, but not when you’re trying to be productive. Because our space is multi-functional, we have both warm lighting and bright lighting that can be turned on and off as needed.
