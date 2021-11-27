As the buzzer sounds for second period, two dozen students rush into Chef Mario Estrada’s classroom kitchen and head immediately for the changing area. They emerge moments later clad in pristine white chef’s garb and aprons and hasten to their assigned stations to start the session. As they bustle about preparing foods for the day, Chef Mario calls out orders and recommendations, and after each of his directives, a resounding “Yes, Chef” is chorused by the class. It’s quite evident each student is here to learn and wants to absorb everything their teacher can dish out.
The Chef
Chef Mario Estrada has been with Tivy for three years, teaching Introduction to Culinary Arts and Advanced Culinary Arts at all Tivy grade levels. He is no stranger to the food and restaurant industry, having grown up around family-owned restaurants. Mario’s impressive career includes 10 years at the Hotel Valencia in San Antonio as Executive Sous Chef, followed by a start-up food truck (Tailgate Bistro USA) that he ran with a partner for two years. Concurrent to this was helping his mentor and local celebrity chef Jeff Balfour open Southerleigh Fine Foods and Brewery in the Historic Pearl District of San Antonio.
It was at Southerleigh where the idea of teaching culinary arts took hold by watching kids coming out for internships, which led to his next move in 2017 when he joined the Kerrville Independent School District Child Nutrition Department as Executive Chef to oversee all eight KISD campuses.
Accustomed to demanding work and long days, this same year he and family members opened The Humble Fork on Water Street, Kerrville. He and his partners, Hugo Madrid (President) and Patricia Lanfranchi (Director of Operations), own the restaurant. Mario’s wife, Elena, does the administrative work, and Mario serves as Executive Chef. He left his position with the Child Nutrition Department to concentrate on the restaurant, but KISD was still keen on having him back.
“When Ms. Balser called and told me her culinary teacher had left, she asked if I would consider taking the position,” Mario said. “I felt comfortable stepping into the job since I had worked with many of the district’s schools and taken numerous training and knowledge-building courses, so I was honored to accept.
The Program
Mario explains that the Culinary Program can lead to an excellent career and says Tivy’s programs are not at all like Home Economics classes of years gone by, where students took the course just for the credits and the food.
“I tell my students right off that they won’t even begin to prepare foods for at least six months,” Mario said. “This time is spent on grunt work, when they learn about sanitation standards, kitchen jargon and food prep/equipment skills. In addition to culinary expertise, I am preparing them with life/employability skills and what it takes to make it in a career of their choosing. They must be tech-savvy, fiscally responsible and display ambitious standards to become successful citizens.”
Mario currently runs three Culinary Arts classes in addition to starting a barbecue team. He also partners with Amanda Sprayberry in the Career and Technical Education department, who carries two other Introduction to Culinary Arts classes, and Ag teacher Cody Callender to expand programs that will include a new barbecue team and competition pit.
Mario has only been on board for three years, and his course enrollment has increased every year. He is hands-on, industrious and creative, which his students respect.
“During the year, we allow kids to create menus, we take them shopping at H-E-B, we do research and development of recipes,” he said. “We hope to have a student-run restaurant on campus in the future, and we already have food handlers and manager certification for food safety in our programs of study.”
Mario motivates his students with field trips to the Culinary Institute of America in San Antonio and other culinary programs for post-secondary education.
“I want to expose students to opportunities in the culinary field,” he said.
That logic seems to work. Seven of his original students are now seniors and are looking to their next step.
“Two of our students, John Smith and Rocco Stacey, will be headed to post-secondary culinary programs after they graduate,” he said.
Culinary as a career
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the employment of chefs and head cooks is projected to grow 25% from 2020 to 2030. The Texas Restaurant Association reports more than 1.2 million people are employed in the Texas restaurant industry.
Several area restaurants, including Buzzie’s Bar-B-Q, Culvers and Gravity Check, have employed Chef Mario’s students, as has The Humble Fork, where Rocco Stacey worked as a line cook. Rocco is in his third year of the culinary program, and when he graduates in 2022, he has plans to attend St. Philip’s College and further his interest in French cuisine. Of Tivy’s Culinary Arts Program, he has nothing but compliments.
“This is a fantastic class, and I have learned so much,” he said, “not just in food preparation techniques, but in personal discipline. When I serve someone a beautiful meal and watch their face light up, I know it’s because of what I’ve learned in Chef Mario’s class and kitchen.”
