You’ve surely heard of yoga and might have heard about paddleboards, but what about paddleboard yoga?
Thomas Edward Blake first built a replica of the surfboard ridden by ancient Hawaiian kings in the early 1930s and lightened it, creating the first hollow board, which then led to development of the modern paddleboard. Lauren Ladoceour, a writer for Yoga Journal, notes that stand-up paddleboarding (referred to as SUP), was created in the 1940s by surfers at Waikiki Beach. Paddleboard yoga, originating in America around 2013, is the practice of yoga while stand-up paddleboarding, usually with the board in calm water.
What gear do I need?
Recreational Equipment, Inc., commonly known as REI, has posted some SUP Yoga basics on their website, which includes a printable SUP Yoga Routine. They point out that “SUP yoga can be a delightful way to experience nature and invigorate your yoga practice.” Suggested gear includes:
- Paddle Board
- Paddle
- Leash
- Personal flotation device
- Emergency whistle
- Optional Anchor
What are the Benefits?
The Huffington Post included the following observations in their list of “Ten Reasons You Should Try Yoga on a Stand-Up Paddleboard”:
1) It’s a better workout. The unstable surface forces you to engage your core and pay more attention to your form.
2) It’s more calming. Not only are you surrounded by beauty, but the sensation of floating is soothing. Once you are relaxed, it’s much easier to focus on your breath, which is the key to good yoga practice
3) It’s empowering, fun, and just a little scary at the same time. Standing up on a paddle board is a true accomplishment and a bit of a thrill! Knowing that you might fall in the water keeps you attentive and focused.
4) It teaches you life lessons. Falling down, getting back up, and trying again are things that happen every day. Physically experiencing them gives us more chances to get it right.
Where can I try it locally?
Dana Cardwell, licensed professional counselor, personal trainer and yoga instructor, teaches paddleboard yoga for The Center for Fitness. She describes her classes as Yoga 101 and Paddleboard 101 while pointing out the brain benefits of the practice: “Neuroplasticity is the ability of the brain to change when we learn new things. Our brain waves have a frequency and are associated with different activities, from being on high alert to deeply sleeping. Yoga reduces stress and anxiety and allows you to control your brain waves. By controlling your brain waves, you can control your focus, creativity, production, relaxation and sleep. You become the master of your universe!”
Cardwell encourages her students to do what makes them comfortable. She’ll start with a seated pose and then transition to a kneeling or standing option. She encourages everyone to listen to the sounds of the birds and the water. She finishes up the class by playing music while the participants are lying down with their eyes closed.
The Yoga Space owner Sara Cotton also teaches locally. She first tried it on the Frio River and found it refreshing in the cool water. She said it was hard for her to sit still after a while, so she did what came naturally and tried a few yoga poses. That’s all it took for her to fall in love with it!
“Yoga is about balance,” she points out, “and the paddle board helps you to be more present in the moment.”
Like Cardwell, she finds that most of her students are new to yoga and new to paddle boarding, but once they’ve tried it, they want to do it again. She encourages them to stick close together, shows them how to steer, and recommends that they sit or kneel until “they get their sea legs.”
She says that most participants are worried that they’ll fall in the water when they try to stand up and she reminds them that if they know how to swim, “it’s no big deal.”
If they do fall in, Cotton encourages them to have fun with it. She makes it a point to lead the applause if someone does take an unplanned dip in the river!
Both instructors teach classes on the Guadalupe River, launching under the bridge at Louise Hays Park, paddling upstream to a more secluded area, practicing yoga, and paddling back in either a seated or standing pose. Both of them partner with Kerrville Kayak & Canoe, who supplies the boards, paddles, and life jackets.
