If you are looking for a place to embrace your Texas heritage and identity, then look no further.
The Texas Center at Schreiner University is dedicated to the state’s rich history and culture.
“Texas is the best expression of the American Dream,” said the center’s new director, Donald S. Frazier. “I guess you could say that the Texas Center is in the cultural-sustainability business.”
Frazier noted that Texas is growing at a rapid pace. The number of Texas residents is projected to double within the next three decades. This inspires him to educate newcomers on what they are inheriting when it comes to Texas history and culture.
“We want Texans to understand and appreciate Texas history. Texas is unique, and we want newcomers to Texas to understand our heritage and culture. We want to be distinctly Texan,” Frazier said.
Frazier is well respected in the Texas history community. In addition to overseeing the Texas Center, he is the author of multiple works on Texas history including his latest book, “Tempest Over Texas,” which documents the Civil War fall and winter campaigns of 1863 and 1864. He is also a fellow of the Texas State Historical Association and a member of the Texas Philosophical Society and board member of the Texas Historical Foundation.
He attributes his interest in Texas history to his early childhood.
“I grew up traveling Texas in a car. Texas was this great never-ending story viewed from inside a car. I guess you could call it ‘windshield history,’” Frazier said.
His dad would tell stories about each hill, mountain or house. There was a story behind it all, and it stuck.
“Texas is home. I want people to embrace that Texas identity,” Frazier said.
He hopes Texans will draw inspiration from the past when they come to visit the Texas Center.
Once inside the center, guests will see military artifacts, a variety of Texas history books, historical maps of Texas dating back to the 1500s and even a few relics from the Frazier family, such as a machine gun from the 1940s.
