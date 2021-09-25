We seldom give a second thought to the plastic milk cartons, plastic bags, glass bottles and other wrappings we toss in the trash daily. Where they go and the time it takes to break down what we dispose of was brought recently to the forefront of my mind.
In August, I had the opportunity to visit The Washed Ashore Art from the Sea Museum in Bandon, Oregon. Washed Ashore is a project of the Artula Institute for Art and Environmental Education. It is a nonprofit environmental organization that works to bring awareness to the world's growing pollution problem through art.
Founded in 2010 by Angela Haseltine Pozzi, an artist and educator for over 30 years, Washed Ashore has built over 66 giant sculptures from over 17 tons of ocean garbage. The exhibit, including educational signage, has appeared at numerous venues, including SeaWorld Parks throughout the United States.
I found the art of the exhibits moving, whimsical and beautiful but hauntingly sad that what we throw away can dramatically affect our wildlife and damage our environment. Here in the Hill Country, we can do our part to reuse and recycle the wine bottles that make us famous. Create everyday household items into a gift that brings a smile to someone, becomes a useful household container or just a beautiful art piece. Reusing wine bottles is part of saving our planet. Some facts to consider:
• 75% of all glass that enters the waste system ends up in landfills. That’s 110,000,000 glass bottles going into U.S. landfills every single day.
• It is estimated to take 1 to 2 million years for just a single glass bottle to decompose in a landfill.
• We throw away an estimated $1 billion every year by not properly recycling glass.
Wine bottles can be turned into water carafes, flower vases and anything your imagination can create. Don’t forget the smaller glass bottles such as Starbucks glass drink bottles and beer bottles.
Love the idea but don’t have time to create something? Drop me an email for custom wine bottle gifts.
Glass flower vase
Using thin washi tape or masking tape, create a design on a clean, label free bottle. Spray with Krylon frosted glass semi-transparent paint. The paint can be found at local hardware stores. After the bottle has dried, carefully remove the tape. Fill with colored sand or flowers.
Water carafe or vinaigrette bottle
To create a water carafe, wash and remove the labels. On Amazon, you can find Ferroday 18mm Swing Top Glass Bottle Caps Flip Top Beer Bottle Cap Beer Bottle Airtight Lids. They fit well on most wine bottles. For vinaigrette bottles, order on Amazon Aozita 12-Pack Stainless Steel Classic Bottle Pourers Tapered Spout - Liquor Pourers with Rubber Dust Caps or reuse a wine cork to keep the vinaigrette or the water sealed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.