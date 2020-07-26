Cooking is my passion, and I have great memories from the many classes I have taught. But my favorites are with children. It gives me joy seeing their expressions when they master a new skill or their faces light up when they understand how a recipe works.
You don’t have to be a trained chef to get your kids interested in cooking. Simple recipes work fine. Cooking with children has multiple benefits from creating a foundation for basic math to instilling healthy eating habits.
- Children strengthen fine motor skills through cutting, pouring and scooping. They learn sequencing by discussing what comes first, second and third in the cooking process.
- Using measuring cups and spoons develops an understanding of fractions.
- Children expand their vocabulary as they are exposed to new words and terms. Try finding words from your cultural background that correlate to the recipe. For example, “bread” in French is “le pain.”
- Create a family “try” night. Cook something that you wouldn’t normally eat or someone doesn’t like and search for new ways to cook that particular food. When I was a child, I disliked broccoli. Once I had it prepared with butter and parmesan cheese, I was hooked.
- Cooking develops a sense of adventure and a diverse taste palette.
- Have a “formal” dinner night. Set the table, put out the candles and everyone comes to the table dressed up. It’s a great time to teach simple etiquette: what to expect if a future boss or client takes them to a fancy restaurant or how to treat a date to a nice meal.
- Giving back to someone with a plate of cookies they made themselves teaches compassion and pride.
- Children are more likely to try different foods and ingredients if they are introduced early through exploration and adventure.
Try the flower garden dessert as a fun activity to keep them engaged and creative. Peach sailboats are easy to make and incorporate essential nutrients: dairy, and fruit. Homemade playdough made with Jell-O is fun and smells amazing!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.