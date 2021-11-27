Seth White
Owner/Operator of Chick-fil-A of Kerrville
Both my grandmother and my parents were full of wisdom, and much of this wisdom was obtained from studying the Bible. My Grandmother’s Bible was full of underlined verses, notes in the margin and highlighted words. One verse in particular, Proverbs 27:17, “As iron sharpens iron, so one person sharpens another, “ has had a significant impact on my life. The verse speaks to me every day. It encourages me to surround myself, and my family, with people that will encourage, support and will bring a positive influence into our lives. Our lives can be deeply enriched when others around you are keeping you accountable and helping you become a better human being.
B.K. Gamble
Retired from H.E. Butt Foundation, working part time at the Dietert Center and Grape Creek Winery
Get my education and to never look down upon anyone — this wisdom was drilled into me and my siblings by my dad, Cecil Edwards. He’s deceased now, but I still appreciate his many pearls of wisdom. I love being a lifelong learner! Education keeps me young, vibrant, relevant and joyful. Every person matters and has a story to share. Always remember the golden rule: “Treat everyone the way you want to be treated.”
Chris Braaten
Vice President, Guadalupe Bank
Set three core values that you commit to never breaking. Prepare yourself in life that if someone asks or demands you break those values that you can walk away from any situation. This wisdom was gained from my father, Tim Braaten, retired Chief of Police and retired Executive Director of the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement. It makes me prepared financially and professionally for any occurrence. I must be patient for truth to always come out and not react impulsively. The best defense in any disagreement or conflict is the truth.
Gilberto Salinas
Executive Director, Kerr Economic Development Corporation
Growing up on the border, our Christmas holiday actually began with Día de los Muertos in November, on through Thanksgiving, Christmas and culminating in January with Día de los Reyes and the Rosca in February. Hence, there was plenty of wisdom to go around from family, which I can sum up in four simple notions — never forget where you came from, never be complacent, everything you do will be an example to others, and treat others the way you want to be treated. Did I mention there was always food involved with this wisdom? This wisdom is essentially what has guided me through my failures and successes in life. Four simple rules, yet, paramount in its implications.
