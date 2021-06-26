The new Trailhead Beer Garden, housed in a restored historical structure, sits ready to serve at the now open trailhead on the Schreiner University campus. Inside, find a glowing neon sign crafted into the shape of Texas that gently nudges a pondering of its unique message. Sit at an indoor or outdoor table to take it all in, as live music fills the air, and enjoy some seriously needed gathering and post-mask-wearing laughter. Discuss the uniqueness of this new old place and question what makes a beer garden a garden while celebrating Kerrville’s cool new spot.
For those beer drinkers centuries ago who drank beer like we drink water, a beer garden was a necessity. A hot summer with no refrigeration made summertime beer brewing dangerous and, by order of the king, illegal. To preserve the beer and keep it legal, drinkable and available, beer was brewed lager-style and stored underground in a shady area to be served on site. The hot and thirsty, much like today, flocked to the cool and shady beer garden. In those days, it was where townspeople got their news and debated the difficult issues of their day. Kerrville’s Trailhead Beer Garden might not store its beer underground, but it does serve up quite the cool destination.
Trailhead Beer Garden’s founder and Kerrville native Jeremy Walther believe, “It is in the celebrating of the qualities of a place that makes a place special and is what connects people and place.” A visit to his other Kerrville establishment, Pint & Plow Brewing Company, proves his ability to create a great community place. However, he is quick to say that he doesn’t do it alone; Trailhead Beer Garden, Schreiner University and the City of Kerrville have together created this unique place where Kerrville’s river trail now connects with the Schreiner University campus, making the river trail 6 miles long.
In keeping with the philosophy of connecting people and place, Trailhead Beer Garden keeps its suppliers local. Its beer is sourced from independent, self-distributed brewers in central Texas; its wine from Kerrville Hills winery made from a Texas varietal which stores well in kegs; its coffee, developed and branded by Schreiner students; its soda from Dublin, Texas; and its kombucha from Fredericksburg. Also find food truck fare, volleyball,
cornhole, washers, music and other entertainment. Scheduled live performances on the outdoor stage are brought by Big Seed, The Student Activities Board and Songkeepers, also of Schreiner University. Scheduled events, hours of operation and a drink menu is at www.trailheadbeergarden.com. There is room for three food trucks and a plan for at least one food truck to be open during Trailhead Beer Garden’s hours of operation.
The dream of Trailhead Beer Garden has been poured from the tap of many, including Walther and Schreiner University President Charlie McCormick. The trailhead can be reached by car with plenty of parking. And, timely, Schreiner University is offering The Arts & Sciences of Beer in its second summer semester offering. Like its newly opened trailhead, the course is offered both to students and the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.