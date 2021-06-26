Summer in the Hill Country is here – and with it comes the kind of abundant sunshine that only Texas can bring.
While exposure to increased sunlight has many assets – a dose of vitamin D, for instance, as well as enhancement of mood, stress relief and sleep improvement – on the downside, Texas summers can be harsh on skin.
Harmful ultraviolet rays in sunlight cause serious damage to both the elastic tissue and collagen in the skin. Extended years of sun exposure can also cause skin cancers like squamous cell carcinoma, basal cell carcinoma and malignant melanoma. Because this damage compounds over years or decades, the older an individual is, the more important it is to get regularly screened for skin cancer.
Even in less obvious ways, skin can be damaged by exposure to the sun in the summertime. Despite your best efforts, the hot Texas sun might zap your face into a seemingly unrecognizable vestige of its former self: dry, scaly and flaky.
As they say, an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. To prevent this, you’ll want to apply sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher daily, according to the American Dermatology Association. Use one labeled “broad-spectrum,” which protects skin from both harmful UVB rays, which are responsible for sunburn, and UVA rays, which age skin.
If you’re already prone to dry skin, dermatologists say to check sunscreen labels. Extra ingredients that hydrate the skin – such as hyaluronic acid – can benefit your skin long-term and protect it from harm. It’s also important to remember sunscreen isn’t a magic fix-all. It’s critical to continue to reapply it throughout the day if you’re spending a long time outdoors, as well as wear protective clothing (like hats) when possible.
But what if the damage is already done? If your skin is dry and damaged from sun exposure – or sags, has dark spots or an excess of wrinkles due to too much time baking in the sunshine – it’s possible to get a prescription from a dermatologist for tretinoin (Retin-A or Renova), a topical serum that treats vulnerable skin. In its over-the-counter form, you can find it in retinol products, which can also serve to repair sun damage by coaxing skin cells to increase their turnover rate and amp up collagen production.
Vitamin C and antioxidants can also slow or correct signs of damage, while exfoliating regularly can stimulate skin cells to renew themselves more frequently, enhancing the appearance of your skin. A dermatologist can perform a chemical peel in serious cases, allowing clear skin to emerge.
But, if you’re staying out of the sun, moisturizing regularly and using a topical retinoid cream while getting plenty of vitamin C, you’re well on your way to healthier summer skin. Just be sure to drink lots of water, perhaps the most essential element to keep your summertime skin looking its best!
