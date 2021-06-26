The idea of the “staycation” is definitely still hot in 2021 as homeowners imagine getting away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life in their very own oasis. These customizable trends in pool design and recreation promise just that, creating your very own relaxation spot and summer fun just steps away from your back door.
Size
The pool game has never been bigger, but that does not mean your yard has to be. For homeowners looking to enjoy the fun and relaxation of a pool in their backyard with limited space, small pools can be the perfect addition to create your own retreat. Known as “cocktail pools” or “spools,” small pools are truly customizable and can be designed to complement your space, all while being able to enjoy the luxury features of a larger pool.
A little leery of a permanent pool installation or the price tag that comes with it? Check out the hot trend of stock tank pools as a small pool option. There is even a Stock Tank Poolers Facebook Community out there waiting to provide tips and tricks for installation and support!
Saltwater
While the idea is not new, saltwater pools are more popular than ever, as homeowners are looking for natural pool options. Generally less harsh on skin, saltwater pools are a great choice for families with children or for anyone with sensitive skin. An added bonus? Saltwater pools can help transport you to a tropical destination and the feel of the ocean, all without leaving your backyard.
Versatility
Homeowners today are looking for versatility and are all about multi-function pool design to combine their preferences with functionality. Integrating multiple pool features can transform your backyard to the place to be, no matter what your idea of fun is.
Looking to utilize your backyard area as an exercise tool? You can now stay refreshed while exercising with sport pool features that allow you to play water sports and games, swim laps, and accommodate the active family’s lifestyle. Needing relaxation while others play? A lounge wall or sun shelf designed for ultimate leisure may be the right fit.
Wanting to up the adventure factor for the kids? Bring the waterpark home by installing a lazy river. Options are limitless for those truly looking to maximize potential and design a versatile space for the whole family.
Personality
2021 is all about incorporating personality, and there is no easier or better way to make a splash than with a pool float personalized to you. There are tons of whimsical floats out there, from an inflatable popsicle to an oversized magical unicorn. Check out the fun float ideas tagged with this article for inspiration!
Embrace Fun
Homeowners are not the only ones to ride the wave of pool creativity and fun. From uniquely shaped pools to design twists, hotels are upping their game to create fun “staycation” experiences for their guests. If you are not quite ready to take the plunge and build your own pool, take advantage of your hometown hotel’s pool area and embrace the fun. Local hotels like the Holiday Inn can help you live your best pool day life, all without having to spend much money or travel far from home. And don’t forget to take your pool float with you and post that pic to social media to really be on trend!
Now get out there and soak up some fun!
Log In
