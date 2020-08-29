The great outdoors is waiting for you! Families together around a picnic table, friends gathered around a glowing campfire, or finally taking that bucket list backcountry hike, nothing beats an outdoor adventure. With the weather cooling here in Texas, we can plan the perfect place to explore in this great state and beyond. Whether it is a day picnic or a few days of camping, packing your cooler and planning favorite food makes the trip even more memorable.
Growing up in the mountains of Utah, I was blessed to camp, hike, fish and visit beautiful lakes and panoramic red cliff vistas in southern Utah. My family’s camping trips were made special and safe by knowing what to pack to make the most of our destination. Putting together your food and cooler isn’t hard. Just keep in mind a few tips and tricks to keep your food safe to eat and enjoy.
Create time to enjoy your trip
Pack food that doesn’t require a lot of prep and travels well. Nothing beats a delicious breakfast to start your day camping, but peeling potatoes, cooking bacon and making eggs can create a lot of dishes and pans to clean. Try pre-cooked sausage and bacon to cut back on time and cleaning. One of my favorites is Hungry Jack dehydrated hash browns, (available at H-E-B). Lightweight, quick and doesn’t need to be kept cold. Just add water and brown in a pan. If you’re going for just a day trip and want to get an early start, pack muffin tin eggs for breakfast when you get there to start your day.
Everyone loves a great egg or potato salad, but be careful. Mayonnaise salads with eggs and meat can quickly become dangerous to eat when not kept cold. If camping overnight, consider prepackaged coleslaw or green salad mixes you can buy with a dressing packet in the package to cut down on spoilage.
Make-Ahead
Scrambled eggs can be frozen. Cook a pan of scrambled eggs with diced onions, peppers and cheese. Freeze in a gallon zip-top bag. When freezing, lay flat for easier packing in the cooler. Warm up the eggs in a pan, then wrap them in tortillas for a quick and easy breakfast.
Convenience food
Microwavable rice/grain packets can be reheated in a pan. Packaged tuna makes sandwich-making a breeze — no can opener or mess, plus the tuna doesn’t need to be refrigerated. Pop-out biscuits in a tube turn into donuts when fried. These “donuts” bring back fond memories for me. It was always a treat for dessert after a big day of hiking or fishing. After dinner, mom would fry these up, then toss them with either sugar-cinnamon or dip them in frosting. We would eat them around the fire while my brother and I would see who could tell the best ghost stories. Don’t forget to take Jiffy Pop popcorn that you cook on the stove!
Packing your cooler
Keeping food cold is a priority. Bring one cooler for beverages and a separate cooler for food. Beverage coolers are opened frequently, allowing cold air to escape. Freeze your bottled water before packing for extra cold protection. Simply take the lid off and place upright in the freezer. Recap the bottle to pack. By taking the lid off you prevent the bottle from overflowing or bursting. Coolers with food will stay colder longer because they will be opened less frequently. Depending on the length of your trip/day out, a separate cooler with extra ice will help you to replenish ice in food and beverage coolers.
Wash all perishable foods, such as fruits and vegetables, before you leave home. Prepare what you can at home. Carrot sticks, celery, green salads, etc. Pack all foods in airtight bags or sealed plastic containers – this helps prevent cross-contamination and a mess.
During your trip
Once you arrive at your camp or picnic location, be sure to keep your coolers out of the sun. Ice will last twice as long when your cooler is placed in the shade.
Only open your coolers when necessary and, when you do open the cooler, close it right away. Don’t drain the cold water from freshly melted ice out of the cooler, as the cold water helps keeps the items in the cooler cold. Drain the water only when necessary to create more space in the cooler or when adding more ice.
