In the November 2019 issue of Hill Country Culture Magazine, we featured recipes from a 1942 cookbook published during World War II.
It spoke of food shortages and making do with limited supplies during those difficult times.
Never in my wildest dreams could I have imagined that in four short months, we would experience those kinds of shortages in our nation and across the globe. March brought eerily empty grocery store shelves. Facebook posts about toilet paper and fear erupted in a blink of an eye.
Amid this crisis and stay-at- home orders, we found a glimmer of good: It brought us meaningfully to the kitchen table and our homes. Young, old, experienced, timid and all the points between, we embraced cooking again. Shortages forced us to evaluate our pantries, dust off cookbooks and revisit our ways of preparing meals.
As we slowly emerge out of this crisis, it brings home the need to be ready in case of any emergency, whether a natural disaster, job loss or other events. Pantry staples help us be ready as well as recipes to use what we have. Slow cookers are ideal with pantry staples. Most recipes are composed of pantry staples: grains, vegetables, canned tomatoes, soups and meat. Slow cooking is normally a one-step preparation and cuts down on clean up. The beauty of slow cookers is you fix it and forget it; ready in a few hours, it’s the perfect kitchen appliance. I also use an Instant Pot for my slow cooking recipes. Because of its many functions, I only need one appliance for different recipes.
Slow cooking perks
- Texas gets hot, slow cooking takes out heating the house for a meal.
- Slow cooking uses less electricity than an oven.
- You can use more economical cuts of meat in a slow cooker. The longer cook time helps tenderize and enhance meat flavor.
- Fewer prep dishes to clean and you can serve out of the slow cooker.
The best size for you
They vary in size from 1 to 8 quarts. Smaller ones tend to be round, making it hard to cook a roast or a recipe for a larger group of people. I recommend going with the 8 quarts and only filling halfway for smaller families or couples.
Tips and Safety
- Not crazy about something cooking while you are away? Fix the recipe before bed and it will be ready when you get up. Simply refrigerate the contents until you are ready to prepare your meal.
- Thaw meat before adding it to the slow cooker. Food needs to reach a safe temperate to cook thoroughly. Frozen food may not cook all the way, which can cause food poisoning.
- Put your vegetables in first because they cook slower. Add your meat on top with liquid, such as broth, water or a sauce.
- Slow cookers need moisture to cook. Liquids do not boil off in most recipes; you can reduce liquids by one-third to one-half when converting a non-slow cooker recipe for a slow cooker.
- Don’t be tempted to take a peek inside by lifting the lid often. Every time the lid is lifted, you lose about 15 minutes of cooking time.
- Add milk, cream and cheese during the last hour of cooking to prevent curdling.
- Don’t overfill or stuff it full. Aim for about one half or two-thirds full for the best results and cooking times.
