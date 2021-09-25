Visitors to Kerrville Hills Winery come from all over the state, country and even internationally. The beautiful facility sits on 30 acres just off Highway 16 and was reportedly once the home of the late cartoonist Ace Reid. The winery was built from the ground up incorporating and repurposing many existing elements including a massive fireplace and original slate flooring.
The winery’s well-appointed tasting room and showroom are aesthetically designed to allow for leisurely wine sampling and lingering conversation. Expansive windows give visitors a glimpse into the winemaking process, including stacked French oak barrels that yield up the yeasty aroma of fermenting grapes, and massive stainless steel tanks in the holding room that cumulatively can contain 30,000 gallons.
Owner John Rivenburgh uses high-quality, sustainable Texas grapes, primarily sourced from the High Plains of Texas, a region known for drought-resistant growing conditions. Kerrville Hills Winery produces varietals of reds and whites, including the bold red Petite Sirah, the light and fruity Muscat Canelli and the dry white RW Picpoul Blanc. A holiday addition to their line will be a Sparkling Rousanne, anticipated to be a top seller.
As part of Rivenburgh’s vision to increase Texas presence in the international marketplace as an important wine destination, he promotes his facility as “a communal space for accelerating boutique operations” and allows other vintners to lease and process Texas grapes for their own distinct labels. In 2020, his winery produced 39 varietals from 27 vineyards, and several have gone on to win national and international wine awards. Among the many awards Kerrville Hills Winery has won are the prestigious Platinum 2021 TEXSOM International Wine Award for their 2019 Semillon, Rustic Spur.
Chief Administrative Officer Kelly Hagemeier grew up in Kerrville and says they are very invested in the community.
“We constantly look for opportunities to connect with our neighbors, including special events throughout the year,” she said.
On the radar for Dec. 11 is their Christmas on the Hill Shopping Bazaar. Also popular is the Wine Club that offers exclusive access to special wines and events, complimentary tastings and more.
Most of all, Hagemeier wants people to realize, “There is nothing mystical about wine. Don’t be intimidated by it. You don’t have to be a sommelier to drink or even talk about it. We invite people to come to Kerrville Hills Winery and take a harvest tour to learn about the winemaking process.”
