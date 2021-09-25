True to its name, Hill Country Social is a place to connect and enjoy something delicious yet good for you.
The music playing is dialed to Christian contemporary and the drink cup reads John 3:16. “Come as you are” is emblazoned in vibrantly glowing neon on an instagram friendly wall.
They’re serving up a healthy and satisfying menu of keto-friendly iced coffees, electrifying energy drinks, nutritious açaí bowls, meal replacement shakes or waffles with plant-based protein that only look and taste like decadent desserts. All of them are actually low in sugar and/or are stevia sweetened.
The exuberant health-minded business partners Andrea Luna and Chrystia Cruz each found a healthy new life and are now, with the opening of Hill Country Social, able to share it with their customers.
Before coming to Kerrville and opening Hill Country Social, Mexican immigrant Andrea Luna received her accounting degree from UTSA in San Antonio before opening, operating, and selling her first smoothie business, Luna’s Nutrition, located just outside of the UTSA campus.
Her college years had been a time of junk food and alcohol. But after she found Jesus, she found a better way and a sober life and is now in recovery.
After selling her San Antonio business, she prayerfully decided on the location for her new shop, placing her finger over a map of the Hill Country. When she landed on Kerrville, she knew that she was being called to this place. Andrea is glad to be able to help others in recovery and has added a delicious pineapple margarita to the menu.
Chrystia Cruz, Andrea’s business partner, says their first meeting was “super random” at the San Antonio smoothie shop. She also felt called to Kerrville to serve God and to help inspire people to be more healthy. And perhaps not so random, they later learned that their families are from the same little town in Mexico.
Like Andrea, Chrystia is also in recovery, but of a different kind.
“God is not just a healer of the big things like alcoholism or cancer, but also what some people might think are little things like my unhealthy addiction to sweets,” Chrystia said.
Her dream is to help guide others to develop better eating habits.
The two openly and unashamedly share their testimonies at Hill Country Social to help people heal from addiction by meeting with them one-on-one and serving up healthy alternatives.
At Hill Country Social, the two are together fulfilling their dream and their calling by creating this place to meet and pray with people who are struggling with living out a healthier lifestyle. Helping with that, there is plenty of comfortable seating available. A plush velvet couch and plenty of tables, chairs and barstools at the juice bar invite a cozy visit.
Just in time for fall, they plan to add hot and iced lattes to the menu with the perennial favorite pumpkin spice, and an apple cider energy drink, as well as a pecan pie shake.
