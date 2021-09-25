It’s one-stop fun at this multiplex restaurant/bar/entertainment area just eight miles from downtown Kerrville. Gravity Check Saloon & Arena is the vision of Slim Bethune and his wife Joanne. Slim, a retired musician and transplant from Rockport, built the 6,400-square-foot structure from the ground up, leaving in place the existing rear rodeo arena. The saloon opened in April 2019 to rave reviews, and it’s easy to see why. It definitely has the wow factor.
Your first impression upon entering will be the vast room with towering ceilings and wall-to-wall windows that span the rear overlooking the arena. The place still has that “feels new” aura and boasts a contemporary-yet-rustic-casual ambiance with lots of wood, glass, metal and saloon-themed beer signs. Separate areas are well spaced for the oversized bar, pool tables, shuffleboard, dining, stage and dance floor. Kris McMillan-Heimann, on-site manager who has been there since pre-opening, says Gravity Check is family friendly and attracts a multi-generational clientele that travel in from a 30-mile radius and, for the most part, have become repeat customers.
The Food
At the helm in the kitchen is Kris’ son Shelby McMillan, a culinary school graduate with a cutting-edge talent for inventive menu items. The Grill menu offers a good selection, so deciding may be quite the challenge. Settle in with a cold beverage and a delectable starter such as Spicy Fried Pickles, Irish Nachos or lightly breaded and flash-fried Avocado Fries. Choose among light fare salads to two-fisted burgers (go for the Rancher’s Choice Burger with egg, bacon and cheese), or opt for a seafood dish such as the very popular Shrimp Po’ Boy.
The Bar
“Yuengling has arrived!” Kris announced, referring to their newest beer. Yuengling comes from the oldest operating brewery in America that began in Pennsylvania in 1829. It just launched in the Texas market in August and Kris says, “Our patrons have taken an instant liking to this robust lager.” Traditionalists will also find mainstays such as Mich Lite, IPA and a variety of amber, dark and craft beers. They also have full bar service, Happy Hour that runs from 2-7 p.m. Monday through Friday and, Kris says, “We think we have the best prices in town.”
The Entertainment
There’s no way to be bored at Gravity Check. Pool tables, shuffleboard, a jukebox and a jaw-dropping floor-to-ceiling TV screen provide ways to pleasantly pass the hours. Evenings are packed with scheduled activities such as Country & Western Open Mic nights and R&B Jam nights. Weekends kick it up a notch with local bands including Rebel Roxie (’80s, rock and country), Jesse Owen & Bullet Beard and Texas Double Shot. The up-tempo music entices folks of all generations to strut their best dance moves until closing time.
Special events occur regularly, and excitement is building for the Oct. 30 gala Halloween Party featuring the Time Bandits of Kerrville, a costume contest and, of course, themed décor.
The Rodeo Arena
Grab a patio table for the best views of the arena and riders practicing or competing. Anyone is welcome to trailer their horse in and use the facility but should first call Gravity Check for arena availability since many out-of-area rodeo groups travel in from San Antonio, Bandera and New Braunfels. Scheduled arena events such as Team Roping and Mounted Shooting are listed on their website. On the property grounds are also four RV pads for those who travel from a distance.
Whether you go for lunch, dinner, riding, a special event or just music and dancing, Gravity Check won’t disappoint. And, should you be wondering where that unique name came from, they’ll be happy to explain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.