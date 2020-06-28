Unexpected events usually bring a lot of changes to our lives. That has certainly been true in the recent coronavirus epidemic. One of those changes concerns the supply and cost of food. We’ve watched the cost of meat, eggs and even potatoes go up as the virus attacked those working in processing plants and distribution networks. The Department of Labor reports that the 4% increase in April food prices was the largest monthly increase in 46 years.
The combination of rising food prices and an unemployment rate of 13.3% reported by the Department of Labor in May means that many people may need to take a look at how to reduce the cost of food purchased for their families. One way to reduce food costs is to stop eating meat or at least limit meals that feature meat to only a few days a week.
Oh, listen to the screams of those die-hard meat eaters. “It’s not healthy to not eat meat,” they say. “How will we get the amount of protein we need?”
This is not the first time people have had to make adjustments to survive in times of crisis. Remember that during World War II, people grew their own vegetables, meat was rationed, and heart disease declined because people were eating less fat. So, there are benefits to be derived from making a change in diet.
Mayo Clinic diet guidelines
To get the lowdown on planning a healthy vegetarian or semi-vegetarian diet, click here to find a guide from the Mayo Clinic.
Instead of getting off of meat “cold turkey” (pardon the expression), here are suggestions from the Mayo Clinic for adjusting your diet gradually:
- Ramp up: Each week increase the number of meatless meals you already enjoy, such as spaghetti with tomato sauce or vegetable stir-fry. Find ways to include greens, such as spinach, kale, Swiss chard and collards, in your daily meals.
- Substitute: Take favorite recipes and try them without meat. For example, make vegetarian chili by leaving out the ground beef and adding an extra can of black beans. Or make fajitas using extra-firm tofu rather than chicken. You may be surprised to find that many dishes require only simple substitutions.
- Branch out: Check the internet for vegetarian menus. Buy or borrow vegetarian cookbooks. The more variety you bring to your diet, the more likely you'll be to meet all nutritional needs.
Understanding nutrition
Did you know that the combination of rice and beans contains all nine essential amino acids to form a complete source of protein? The term “complete protein” refers to amino acids, the building blocks of protein.
Here’s a sample recipe for a tasty main dish without meat. You can spice it up to suit your taste. There are also many great recipes to be found on the Internet. Just take your pick!
