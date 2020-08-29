There are so many parks in Kerrville that are perfect to enjoy the great outdoors.
1. B.C.Richards Park, 421 Travis St. is nice for baseball practice.
2. Dallas Daughtry Boardwalk Pavilion at 805 Water St. has beautiful views of the river and is available to rent.
3. Carver Park at 820 Webster Ave. offers a large pavilion and a 1/3 mile loop around the park and playground. Grills, tables and restrooms available. Carver Park Sprayground is a nice place to take the kids to cool off and is open through October.
4. Cypress Park, 1601 Junction Hwy. is a one acre park with a fishing pier and boat ramp.
5. Elm Creek Park, 200 Methodist Encampment Road has a 0.8 mile walking trail and nice trees and natural surroundings. ￼
6. Guadalupe Park at 700 Guadalupe St. includes a playground, picnic areas, walking trail and is adjacent to the Nimitz Lake Dam at the Guadalupe River.
7. Habitat Park on 4th St is 3.5 acres of open park space.
8. Schreiner Park, 2385 Bandera Hwy. is a 517 acre park with camping and many recreational outdoor activities.
9. Knapp Crossing at 1000 Knapp Road is a 1 acre park on the river with fishing pier and boat ramp.
10. Library Park and Playground is located behind the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library.
11. Lois Park at 1500 Lois St. is an 11 acre open space park.
12. Louise Hays Park at 202 Thompson Drive has many amenities available. Numerous pavilions, tables, and restrooms. The Louise Hays Park Fountain Plaza is fun and refreshing. It’s located on the right-hand side after entering the park. There are distanced picnic tables available. The fountain is very pretty after dusk when various colored lights are turned on. LHP also offers a plaza, centennial stage, and river access and trails.
13. Lehman-Monroe Park at 200 Park Lane is 27 acres directly connected to Louise Hays Park. There is a dog park, playground, sand volleyball courts, access to river trail and restrooms.
14. Lowry Park at 217 Guadalupe St. is a trailhead for the Kerrville River Trail. It is adjacent to the Riverside Nature Center.
15. Sample Park at 3400 Veterans Hwy. is 5 acres with a multi-use field, playground, grill and picnic areas.
16. Lytle Park at 600 Lytle St. is 4 acres, with playground, multi-use field and walking trail. This is the city’s oldest park created in 1890.
17. Memorial Park at 1804 Memorial Blvd. is 1 acre and is dedicated to service men and women from WW1.
18. Schultz Park, 1600 Glen Road, is 2.5 acres with a basketball court, playground and grill and a small pavilion for rent.
19. Tranquility Island is 7 acres and Cypress lined. It is in the middle of Louise Hays Park.
20. Westland Park, 200 Woodlawnland Ave., is a neighborhood park with a small pavilion, picnic area and basketball court.
