A feast for the eyes awaits you at the Duncan-McAshan Visual Arts Center located at the Hill Country Arts Foundation in Ingram — and you have until June 29 to see it. The Texas Watercolor Society Annual Exhibition has returned for the third year in a row, bringing with it 38 pieces of exceptional original art.
Roseanne Thrall, director of visual arts and development for the foundation, is thrilled about the show, considering its short delay due to COVID-19.
“This is an opportunity for our community to see some of the finest works offered by watercolor artists from all across the United States,” she said.
Texas Watercolor Society
The Texas Watercolor Society was formed in 1949 with a “mission to advance the art of painting in watercolors and hold annual exhibitions of watercolor paintings.” The annual exhibit was originally limited to artists residing in Texas who were selected by nationally recognized jurors, but it has since opened to watercolor artists from around the country. This year’s crop of artists includes many from Texas and several from the Hill Country.
Linda Bateman, chairman of the show and past president of the society for the past 10 years, is especially proud of this year's show.
“The Texas Watercolor Society is pleased to host this national exhibit. The Hill Country Arts Foundation has been very accommodating, and the reception from the community has been very positive,” Bateman said. “We are excited that so many people are coming out to view it. To fully appreciate the talent here, you must see this fabulous art in person. Judge Judi Coffey had a definite challenge this year with so many fabulous pieces.”
Wall to wall vibrance
Dazzling watercolors take up the entirety of the 1,700-square-foot gallery space, so plan to devote an hour for your visit. Expect to see delicate landscapes, bold flora and fauna, a whimsical calico cat and exceptionally realistic portraits.
The works have already been judged, and this year's winners include the Best of Show Award, bestowed on the delightful portrait of “Eunoia” created by artist Ken Call of Northbrook, Illinois. Judge Coffey lauds Call's artistry as “A true virtuoso with a paintbrush.”
Ohio artist Chris Krupinski took the Founders Award for his expressive “It’s a Friday Night,” and Santa Fe, Texas, artist Gay Paratore captured the $1,000 Jacomini Family Memorial Award for her “Beach Babes” duo portraiture.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.