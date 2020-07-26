If you’ve ever read The Kerrville Daily Times and marveled at the dramatic action shots on the sports page, chances are you’ve seen the work of Times’ Photo Editor Tom Holden. Whether it’s a shot of a ballplayer hitting one out of the park, a linebacker making a tackle or a volleyball player going up for a block, Holden is adept at capturing the moment.
Since youth team sports are such a big part of the Kerrville community, he is often seen on the sidelines at games, matches and competitions. We asked him to share tips on taking successful action photos and learned that if you’re serious about taking truly memorable photos of your young athletes, you may find it beneficial to invest in a quality camera.
Q: Fans often keep their smartphone handy for spur-of-the-moment photo opportunities. Can a memorable action shot be taken on a smartphone?
A: I haven’t seen one that really does. I have even tried taking shots with minor movements on my iPhone 11 Pro and have a problem getting the image clear. Even when zooming in, I haven’t had much luck with crisp shots.
Q: Should I use continuous or burst shooting mode for action shots?
A: I would always advise using continuous or burst mode when trying to capture the action. The main reason is that you don’t know what the action will be. The shooter has to anticipate this when taking photos, as in a running back jumping over a player.
Q: How far away can I be and still take good action shots?
A: This is dependent on the camera, lighting and lens. Good advice would be to take time to learn and be comfortable using your camera’s features.
Q: What about lighting? Any tips for shooting daylight or night shots?
A: Lighting is everything, and I can’t emphasize this enough. I love shooting in the morning or evening when the light hitting your subject is less harsh. When I say less harsh, I'm referring to the way the light hits the subject. When the sun is high, the shadows on the subject become more defined. For example, high sun will cause shadows on the face, whereas low sun or clouds will not.
Q: Should I focus on the face or the full body for a portrait?
A: This would depend on how you want to frame the shot. If the background is important, you would need to position your subject so that the picture doesn't look out of balance. If, for example, you want a person in front of a sign and the sign is 10 feet up, should you lay on your back and shoot up? Probably not. Instead, move the main subject 30 to 40 feet in front of the sign and focus on the person’s body. The sign should be lower in the background and not look out of proportion. For the most part, I focus on the body so I don’t have a lot of open space above the person.
