With the holiday coming this weekend, many city entities will be closing their doors in observance of Good Friday and Easter.
The city of Kerrville municipal offices will be closed Friday, April 2.
The Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library will be closed Friday, April 2-Sunday, April 4. All municipal offices and the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library will resume regular business on Monday, April 5.
The city secretary’s office will be closed Friday, April 2. Anyone needing assistance can email City Secretary Shelley McElhannon at shelley.mcelhannon@kerrvilletx.gov.
The Parks and Recreation Department Office at Kerrville-Schreiner Park, 2385 Bandera Hwy., will remain open for regular business.
For more information, contact Stuart Cunyus, public information officer, at 830-258-1116, or visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.
