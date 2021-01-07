Republican Women of Kerr County will hold their regular January meeting next week with special guest speaker Ellen Troxclair.
Troxclair is named as being the youngest woman to have served on Austin City Council, during which time, she implemented the city’s first homestead exemption. She is the best-selling author of [ITAL]Step Up: How to Advocate Like a Woman[ITAL] and is a “Champion Woman,” according to the Independent Women’s Forum.
“She is passionate about inspiring a new generation of women to pursue leadership roles in policy and government,” the event’s website reads.
The meeting will be held at 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15 at Inn of the Hills Hotel & Conference Center, 1001 Junction Hwy. in Kerrville. Tickets are $16 each and are available on the event website at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/rwkc-january-meeting-with-ellen-troxclair-tickets-135767956613
